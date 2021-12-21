Plans entered to improve Broughton pub’s outdoor area for customers

Plans to upgrade the outdoor area of a pub in Flintshire have been submitted in a bid to improve its appearance.

The proposals for the Mill House on Broughton Shopping Park would see a number of alterations to the external customer seating area.

Owners Greene King want to add a new pergola shelter, timber seating and festoon lighting.

In documents entered with Flintshire Council, the company said it would also boost the viability of the business.

Representatives for the pub chain said: “This application is for planning permission to carry out alterations to the outside areas of the existing public house to improve the customer seating areas.

“The Mill House public house site is located at edge of the Broughton Shopping Centre development close to the A5104 Chester Road.

“The main public house is a mixture of single storey and two-storey buildings with a mixture of red brickwork and painted render walls, a tiled pitched roofs and painted windows and doors.

“To the outside there is a paved walled area used by customers wishing to sit outside.

“As well as helping to improve the visual appearance of the premises, and the facilities offered to customers, the alterations will also help ensure the long-term viability of the business going forward.”

No extra seating areas will be added as part of the work, which will use the existing space which overlooks the pub’s car park.

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).