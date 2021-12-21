Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Dec 2021

Plans entered to improve Broughton pub’s outdoor area for customers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to upgrade the outdoor area of a pub in Flintshire have been submitted in a bid to improve its appearance.

The proposals for the Mill House on Broughton Shopping Park would see a number of alterations to the external customer seating area.

Owners Greene King want to add a new pergola shelter, timber seating and festoon lighting.

In documents entered with Flintshire Council, the company said it would also boost the viability of the business.

Representatives for the pub chain said: “This application is for planning permission to carry out alterations to the outside areas of the existing public house to improve the customer seating areas.

“The Mill House public house site is located at edge of the Broughton Shopping Centre development close to the A5104 Chester Road.

“The main public house is a mixture of single storey and two-storey buildings with a mixture of red brickwork and painted render walls, a tiled pitched roofs and painted windows and doors.

“To the outside there is a paved walled area used by customers wishing to sit outside.

“As well as helping to improve the visual appearance of the premises, and the facilities offered to customers, the alterations will also help ensure the long-term viability of the business going forward.”

No extra seating areas will be added as part of the work, which will use the existing space which overlooks the pub’s car park.

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales’ top doctor urges people to come forward for a booster jab ahead of a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron

News

Omicron: Flint Town United “massively disappointed” as club counts cost of Welsh government spectator ban from Boxing Day

News

Emergency rail timetable to be introduced in Wales on Wednesday to “prepare for Omicron surge”

News

Christmas opening times for Flintshire recycling centres

News

Welsh Government say sporting events to be played behind closed doors from Boxing Day as omicron cases rise

News

Ramblers Cymru capturing the hearts of local communities in North Wales through walking

News

A sixth of people living with dementia in Wales spent Christmas Day 2020 alone, survey reveals

News

North Wales health board postpones non-urgent operations, procedures & outpatient appointments with immediate effect

News

Stunning picture shows rare optical phenomenon known as a ‘Brocken spectre’ at Moel Famau

News





Read 477,443 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn