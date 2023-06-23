Plaid Cymru calls for UK to re-join single market

The new leader of Plaid Cymru has called for the UK to re-join the single market, in a bid to undo the economic fallout of Brexit.

Speaking on the seventh anniversary of the Brexit referendum, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS outlined immediate steps to foster a closer EU relationship.

The party's newly proposed five-point plan includes the preparation for re-joining the single market, reinstating the Erasmus scheme, devolving visa schemes to Wales, reducing barriers at Welsh ports, and devolving funding schemes.

According to the leader, these measures are necessary to address critical Brexit failures including worker shortages, trade obstacles, and restoring powers to the Senedd on development funding.

"We remain committed to the belief that we would be best served as members of the EU," said ap Iorwerth. "However, as a matter of urgency, we need to become members of the Single Market and Customs Union to undo the botched Brexit and to put more money in people's pockets during this cost-of-living crisis."

Mr ap Iorwerth pointedly criticised both major UK political parties, condemning the Tories for their "false and empty promises" and criticising Labour's inability to provide substantial solutions. He asserted that the economic reality of Brexit has been starkly revealed in the seven years following the referendum. Higher inflation, increased import costs, key sector worker shortages, and factory closures paint a sobering picture of the post-Brexit landscape.

"Brexit is projected to reduce the value of Welsh exports by approximately £1.1bn," the Plaid Cymru leader said, pointing to the closure of the 2Sisters factory in his constituency of Ynys Mon, resulting in a loss of over 700 jobs.

In its commitment to addressing these issues, Plaid Cymru's five-point plan offers a potential roadmap out of the economic difficulties facing the UK and Wales in particular. As part of this proposal, ap Iorwerth argues for urgent re-integration into the Single Market and Customs Union. This bold action, he suggests, would not only help to remedy the economic damage of Brexit but also alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for ordinary people.

