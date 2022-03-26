Deeside.com > News

Photographer on mission to visit every UK Lifeboat station capturing images using Victorian process visits Flint

A photographer and lifelong lifeboat enthusiast who is aiming to capture stunning shots of every RNLI crew using a technique from the 19th century paid a visit to Flint lifeboat station on Thursday.

Jack Lowe began an ambitious project seven years ago to visit all 238 RNLI lifeboat stations in the UK and Republic of Ireland, capturing stunning glass images along the way.

But after 150 stations and over 5 years working on the coast, Jack’s station visits came to an abrupt pause when the first Covid restrictions came in back in March 2020.

The Lifeboat Station Project remains Jack’s full-time occupation and he was aiming to pick the journey up again in September last year but was hit hard by the news from the RNLI that it wouldn’t be possible while the pandemic lingered on.

On Thursday he made his way to Flint Lifeboat station to photograph the volunteer crew, it was Jack’s first station of his mission after the enforced two-year break

Jack uses a Victorian process known as wet collodion to craft the unique photographs on glass, capturing the view from each station and the waters protected by the RNLI crews.

He also makes photographs of the Coxswains and helms, the women, mechanics and the crews.

Jack said on Thursday: “Today’s been quite a day! After the long drive to Flint Lifeboat Station, I finally made a portrait at a lifeboat station for the first time in 2 years.”

“A Huge thanks to the volunteers of for giving me such a warm welcome and easing me back into my journey. 151st station complete, 87 to go!”

By visiting every RNLI Lifeboat Station in the UK and Republic of Ireland, Jack is creating an unprecedented archive, preserving a vital aspect of our island nation’s culture for future generations.

The project is the first time anyone has tried to create a complete photographic record of every single RNLI lifeboat crew, and has become noted for its enormous historic and cultural significance.

The photographs will be showcased in a stunning exhibition and book, both of which are set to be huge fundraisers for the RNLI.

A selection of the work has already been acquired for a National Collection.

[Photo’s RNLI Flint]



