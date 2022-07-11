Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 11th Jul 2022

Updated: Mon 11th Jul

Person taken hospital to after being hit by car in Flint on Sunday

A person was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Flint on Sunday evening.

The incident happened outside The Ship Hotel on the A548 at around 6.45pm.

Local residents reported seeing a Wales Air Ambulance landing in the car park of the Jade Jones Leisure Centre.

The crew from the helicopter supported paramedics at the scene of the collision, the person was taken by road to hospital in Bodelwyddan.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 6.45pm yesterday, Sunday 10 July, to reports a person had been hit by a car outside The Ship Hotel in Market Square, Flint.”

“We sent a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance.”

“One person was taken by road to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.”

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday, July 10) to reports of a collision on Holywell Road in Flint, involving a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Corse.”

“Officers were in attendance to the incident, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.”

‘The pedestrian was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by an ambulance.’”

[Photo: Google]

