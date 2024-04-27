Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 27th Apr 2024

North Wales Police issue Shotton High Street dispersal order

North Wales Police have put a dispersal order into effect on Shotton High Street today, Saturday, 27 April.

The order runs from 9am to 9pm, under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime & Policing Act 2014.

The measure allows police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to require individuals to leave a specified area to prevent anti-social behaviour and potential crimes.

The order grants the police the authority to ask persons to vacate the area and prohibits them from returning for a designated time period.

North Wales Police has not been specific in terms of the reason behind the order.

 

 

