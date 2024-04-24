Connah’s Quay: New Lidl will act as a ‘gateway’ to town

German discount supermarket chain Lidl has said its new Connah’s Quay store is a “brilliantly” located site that will act as a “gateway to the town.”

The brand new Lidl store is expected to open on the site of the former Somerfield in Connah’s Quay in December this year.

The old store, which had been vacant since its closure in 2012, was demolished in November last year.

The move to open a new Lidl store in the town followed a public consultation and formal plan submissions to Flintshire Council in 2001.

Permission was granted in November 2022, marking a significant milestone in the development plan.

The store will create up to 40 new jobs for the local community. Lidl plans to close its Deeside Retail Park store in Queensferry and relocate staff to the new location in Connah’s Quay.

The Queensferry store is currently on the market with an asking price of £1m.

The new store will have 160 car parking spaces, including spaces for disabled people, parent and child spaces, as well as Electric Vehicle Charging points.

Stuart Jardine, Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, expressed his enthusiasm about the project but said some disruption in the area could not be avoided.

He said, “This is a brilliantly located site that acts as a gateway to the town, forming many people’s first impressions of the area.”

“Over time it’s unfortunately fallen into disrepair. Therefore, we’re really excited to have the opportunity to revitalise the space and make it somewhere that residents can be proud of.”

“We are sincerely grateful to the Connah’s Quay community for their patience, understanding, and support during this stage of the new store’s development. Whilst a bit of disruption can never be entirely avoided, our team will work hard to ensure that it is kept to a minimum and we get the new store open as soon as possible so that shoppers can start benefiting from Lidl’s high-quality products at the best value prices.”