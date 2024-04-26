Quick recovery of stolen JCB in Saltney; Police seek dashcam footage

Police swiftly recovered a stolen JCB tractor in Saltney, just an hour after it was taken from a location nearly 30 miles away.

The heavy machinery was originally taken from a farm in Llandyrnog, Denbighshire, at 5am on Sunday, the 21 of April.

Officers discovered it shortly after the theft, locating it at 6am the same day.

Police are now turning to the public for assistance in piecing together the vehicle’s journey during the crucial hour between its theft and recovery.

Understanding the route taken by the thieves could be vital in the investigation.

“We are seeking information about the vehicles journey between 5am and 6am.”

“Did you see the vehicle being driven? Or possibly on the back of a low loader or similar? If so, do you have dashcam footage?” said a spokesperson from North Wales Rural Crime Team.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area that morning, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number 24000359824.