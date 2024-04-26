Greenfield Valley: Thomas Pennant exhibition illuminates Flintshire’s past

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is hosting an important exhibition that brings to life the late eighteenth-century history of Flintshire.

Part of a major research project by academics from Welsh and Scottish universities, and the Natural History Museum in London, the exhibition features the works of the famous local writer and zoologist, Thomas Pennant.

Pennant—arguably the most successful Welsh writer of the late eighteenth century—left a fascinating record of the natural, social, and industrial history of the Flintshire area.

This exhibition features the striking original artwork he commissioned to illustrate his travel writings, and the lively zoological drawings that depict his scientific works.

[Images: courtesy of the National Library of Wales]

Prof. Mary-Ann Constantine, one of the curators of this exhibition, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Thomas Pennant’s words and images back into the landscapes which produced them.

“The Greenfield Valley is an extraordinary place with a rich mile of heritage sites packed in between St Winifred’s Well and the Dee Estuary and we are grateful to our partners at the Greenfield Valley Heritage Park for hosting this exhibition.”

Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust, said:

“Well-known for his for travel and scientific writings, Thomas Pennant was a local man with his home at Whitford, near Holywell.

“Our knowledge of the Valley’s history is enhanced by his descriptions of his local tours and local histories.

“We are sure that many people will be interested to take the opportunity to see this exhibition. It is open during the day from April to July in our Abbey Farm Exhibition Area.

Entry is free’.