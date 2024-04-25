Move to reduce Recycling Centre opening days ‘not taken lightly’ says Flintshire Council

The decision to reduce the number of days Flintshire Recycling Centres are open has ‘not been taken lightly,’ the council has said.

Changes to the opening days of Flintshire’s five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) will come into effect next month.

As of May 6, the HRCs will no longer open seven days a week and will instead operate over five days; all will be closed on Wednesdays.

Flintshire Council said today, “In light of the challenging financial position, as part of the budget-setting process the Council had to implement significant measures to reduce costs while also preserving jobs.”

“Various factors were carefully considered in revising the opening days, including site usage patterns, operational efficiency, traffic counts, and the need to deliver HRC services within the agreed, reduced available budget.”

Mold, Oakenholt, and Sandycroft will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, while Greenfield and Buckley will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cabinet member for Streetscene and the Regional Transport Strategy, Councillor Dave Hughes, said: “We are aware of how important the HRCs are for our residents and the decision to reduce the opening days was not taken lightly.”

“The proposal was scrutinised by members, and it was decided that this option would allow us to make the necessary savings while still providing an essential service for our communities.”

Flintshire County Council advises residents that they may use any Household Recycling Centre (HRC) if their nearest site is closed, urging them to check the next available location for their recycling needs.

However, on Wednesdays, when all five centres are closed, the council requests that residents retain their recyclable materials at home until a centre reopens.

For those holding permits specific to one site, it is essential to store recyclable materials securely at home until they can be appropriately disposed of at the designated location.

The council strongly emphasises that under no circumstances should items be left at the gates of a closed HRC.

Such actions will be considered fly-tipping, subject to legal action. The enforcement of this policy is supported by comprehensive CCTV surveillance at all HRC entrance points, ensuring that any instances of improper disposal are detected and addressed promptly.

Residents are encouraged to plan their visits according to the new operating schedule and retain waste responsibly to avoid penalties.

For further information please read the FAQs on our Household Recycling Centres page.