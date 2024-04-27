Tickets selling fast for Mold’s popular music festival – Live on the Square

Mold’s popular music festival is being held this coming May Bank Holiday, Sunday 5th May, and once again, the event looks to be a sell-out, with tickets already in high demand from music lovers.

Live on the Square, an event organised by volunteers Cllr Pete Dando and Jim Evans with the help of Mold Town Council, will be held in the town’s Daniel Owen Square from 12.30pm through to 9.30pm, with a host of local bands and performers taking to the stage.

Organiser Cllr Pete Dando said, “We are all looking forward to this year’s Live on the Square, and we have six amazing bands and solo singers throughout the day.”

“Our lineup this year sees the return of a number of Live on the Square crowd favourites, including Mold’s very own 50 Hertz, who this year are donating their fee to NEWSAR. Joining 50 Hertz is another popular Mold band making their third appearance on the Square: The Establishment. Four local lads cover some of the most popular and favoured songs from different generations.”

“As well as covers, The Establishment writes their own songs and has recently released an EP, ‘Mid-Day Has Come’, on Spotify, iTunes, and many other streaming platforms.”

“Another Square favourite joining us again is Six Ton Dog; a four-piece covers band who played their first gig in 2008, covering mainly rock covers interspersed with their own versions of traditional Welsh songs.”

“The Trigger Hounds are up next, having played at the Square several years back. The Trigger Hounds are a lively, dynamic, and engaging rock covers band based in East Cheshire.”

Pete went on to say, “Making their first appearances on the Square are The Audio Drones; an independent rock n roll band, combining influences of punk, ska, emo, folk, and pop music to create their sound. Added into the mix are some amazing local solo singers such as Amy Tasker, Mali Sigsworth, and Graeme Hann, promising an amazing day of live music!”

“To end the evening, another newbie to the Square, ‘My Eleventh Toe’, a four-piece covers band, prides themselves on delivering a show packed full of high energy and big powerful songs from the ’80s to the present day.”

Jane Evans, Mold Town Council Events and Community Engagement Officer, said, “Live on the Square is one of the most talked-about events in the town, and there’s always a fantastic atmosphere.”

“This will be our sixth year, and this year looks no different, so make sure you get your tickets if you want to join us on the square as each year we have had to turn people away as they did not have a ticket. We cannot stress enough that without a ticket, you are not guaranteed entry.”

Tickets

Tickets are priced at £10 (no concessions) and there are no sales to under 18 years.

Tickets can be purchased from a number of ticket outlets in Mold; Bargain Booze, Mold Alehouse, KMA Tool Hire, Cravin’ and Mold Town Council office on Earl Road, cash only sales or you can reserve your tickets and pay via bank transfer by contacting Jane Evans Mold Town Council Events and Community Engagement Officer via email events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk or call 01352 758532 opt 3

Food and Drink will be available to purchase at the event but due to licensing restrictions, no alcohol can be taken into the event. Full terms and conditions can be found on Live on the Square facebook or you can request a copy by emailing events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk



For more information check out the ‘Live on the Square’ Facebook page or contact Mold Town Council via email events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk or call 01352 758532 opt.3

[Photo: Phil Tugwell]