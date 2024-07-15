People of North Wales urged to have their say on policing

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin has launched a community consultation, inviting residents to voice their opinions on the priorities for North Wales Police over the next four years.

The consultation, open until 27 September, aims to gather feedback to help shape the Police and Crime Plan.

Re-elected in May 2024, PCC Dunbobbin is responsible for setting the policing priorities, budgeting, and holding the Chief Constable accountable.

He emphasised the importance of local input in his plan, stating, “The people of North Wales know what is best for them and their communities. They are the best judges on what the priorities for North Wales Police should be and where they think we should concentrate resources.”

Mr Dunbobbin’s key pledges include maintaining a local neighbourhood policing presence, supporting victims, communities, and businesses, ensuring a fair and effective criminal justice system, and being a visible and responsible Police and Crime Commissioner.

Residents can complete the survey online in both Welsh and English, with paper copies available at local libraries and police stations.

The consultation is also accessible through email and phone requests for paper copies, ensuring broad accessibility.

Representatives from the PCC’s office will be attending county shows and community events to engage directly with residents.

The PCC’s office not only gathers community feedback but also funds crucial services such as DASU, RASASC, and Gorwel, which support victims of domestic abuse and violence against women.

Additionally, programs like Checkpoint Cymru aim to address the underlying causes of offending behaviour, offering alternatives to prosecution.

“The launch of this survey comes at a pivotal time, following the election of a new UK Government with a fresh agenda for fighting crime. It’s essential we consult with our communities to ensure we are all working together to reduce crime and keep people safe,” Mr Dunbobbin added.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey to ensure their voices are heard and reflected in the future policing strategy for North Wales.

For more information or to request a paper copy of the survey, contact the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner via email at [email protected], phone at 01492 805486, or post at Police Headquarters, Glan y Don, Colwyn Bay, LL29.

Residents can fill in the survey via the following links:

Welsh: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Ymgynghoriad-CHTh2024

English: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCC-consultation2024