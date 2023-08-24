Pastry products recalled from Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco
The Compleat Food Group a major food producer for UK supermarkets, is recalling a variety of pastry products.
The action is due to concerns that these items may contain small fragments of metal and plastic, rendering them hazardous for consumption.
Supermarkets affected by this alert include Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco.
The recall affects a selection of pastry products that are now deemed unsafe for the public to eat.
Aldi pastry products
Aldi Crestwood Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
Asda pastry products
Product name here Asda 2 Chicken Tikka Slices
- Pack size – 300g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda 2 Steak Slices
- Pack size – 300g
- Use by – 3 September 2023
Asda 10 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 600g
- Use by – 5 September 2023
Asda 12 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 620g
- Use by – 5 September 2023
Asda 20 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 620g
- Use by – 5 September 2023
Asda Extra Special 6 Wykes Farm Extra Mature Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Chutney rolls
- Pack size – 4x47g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda 2 Salt and Pepper Chilli Chicken Slices
- Pack size – 300g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda Mini Pork and Apple Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 7x24g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda Pesto and Mozzarella Pinwheels
- Pack size – 8x11g
- Use by – 30 August 2023
Asda 6 Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 3 September 2023, 4 September 2023
Asda Deep Filled Chicken and Gravy Puff Pastry Pie
- Pack size – 500g
- Use by – 31 August 2023, 2 September 2023
Asda 12 Snack Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda 6 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Tesco pastry products
Tesco 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie
- Pack size – 250g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 270g
- Use by – 30 August 2023
Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 200g
- Use by – 29 August 2023
Sainsbury’s pastry products
By Sainsbury’s 9 Cheese and Bacon Snack Rolls
- Pack size – 270g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
By Sainsbury’s 2 Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 120g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 6 Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 20 Mini Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 200g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 38 Mini Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 380g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 9 Pork Snack Rolls
- Pack size – 270g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
For those who have bought any of the affected products, the recommendation is clear: do not eat them.
Customers are encouraged to return these products to the nearest store location, where a full refund will be granted.
Refunds will be provided regardless of whether customers have the original purchase receipt.
Customers with concerns or those seeking further information about the recall can directly contact the respective stores.
Each supermarket has put forth dedicated customer service channels to address these inquiries:
- Aldi: Customers can find information on help.aldi.co.uk or contact their customer service directly at 0800 042 0800.
- Asda: Direct your queries to customer services by calling 0800 952 0101.
- Tesco: They can be reached at 0800 505 555 for any recall-related questions.
- Sainsbury’s: Guidance can be found at sainsburys.co.uk/help or by ringing their customer service on 0800 028 8303.
