Parc Adfer £230,000 ‘Community Benefit Fund’ now open for applications

Community groups and voluntary organisations can find out next week more about a huge fund being made available to those working within the defined Deeside Partnership Area.

As part of the planning agreement prior to construction, Parc Adfer – the ‘Energy from Waste’ facility (incinerator) located in Deeside Industrial Park said it would create a fund worth £230,000 a year for communities in the Deeside area.

The North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Project (NWRWTP) Partnership and enfinium have announced that the Parc Adfer Community Benefit Fund is now open for applications.

The types of local organisations that can qualify for support of the fund are community and voluntary organisations, social enterprises and charities working within the defined Deeside Partnership Area.

The fund’s original and founding intention was to support projects that help or will benefit the local environment.

With this launch of the main fund, there are five project criteria that it will support, which are:-

Renewable energy Carbon reduction Waste reduction, reuse and recycling Biodiversity and improvements to local environment quality De-carbonisation of transport

A “meet the funder” event is being held on Monday, 24th October at Care & Repair North East Wales, Rowley’s Drive in Shotton between 10am and 12:30pm.

Any groups or organisations with interest in the fund can attend and speak to the team directly and to the Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC).

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, Councillor David Healey, said:

“The Parc Adfer Community Benefit Fund is a long term fund intended to benefit communities within the Partnership area, in particular those living closest to Parc Adfer, with a focus on funding projects that help or benefit the environment.”

“This is a really beneficial scheme and I would encourage all those organisations who are eligible to apply for the fund. This scheme will help with the continuation of the positive environmental work already taking place.”

enfinium Parc Adfer Plant Manager, Jacqui Ashforth, said: “enfinium Parc Adfer is proud to support the community through the Parc Adfer Community Benefit Fund and we look forward to continuing to help make a difference to organisations and residents in the local community.”

North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Project was formed by five North Wales Councils – Conwy County Borough Council, Denbighshire County Council, Flintshire County Council, Gwynedd Council and the Isle of Anglesey County Council – to jointly manage the residual waste generated by the populations from the five local authorities. Residual waste is the waste which is left over after recycling and composting as much as possible.

The enfinium Parc Adfer Energy from Waste facility is located in Deeside Industrial Park and started to treat waste in 2019, diverting waste from landfill and generating enough renewable electricity for around 30,000 homes and businesses.

Any queries on the event can be sent to info@flvc.org.uk or call 01352 744000.

or call 01352 744000. Applications for the Parc Adfer Community Benefit Fund can now be made and anyone interested in accessing the fund should contact the team on 01352 704783 or by emailing ParcAdferCommunityFund@ flintshire .gov.uk.

