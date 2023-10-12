Paloma Faith joins Manic Street Preachers as Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod headliners
Double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith will head to North Wales next summer as part of her The Glorification Of Sadness Tour 2024.
The 26-date UK tour will see the British superstar headline at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Friday June 21.
Today’s announcement comes as Paloma has released her first single in three years, How You Leave A Man, and as she unveils her sixth studio album The Glorification of Sadness which is released February 16 – her first new music since the release of fifth studio album Infinite Things in November 2020.
The trip to Llangollen will see Paloma perform an array of hits from her extensive and much-loved back catalogue with fans singing along to classics such as Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby as well as new songs from The Glorification of Sadness
The headlining show is presented in a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor and marks the second announcement for 2024.
She will be joining superstars Manic Street Preachers and Suede, who will play a double headlining show at the iconic peace festival on Friday June 28.
It marks a triumphant return for the Manic Street Preachers to Llangollen after they last headlined at the festival in 2017.
Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “What an incredible second announcement to be making for the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. Paloma Faith is without doubt a superstar who presents the most breathtaking concerts and we can’t wait to bring her to Llangollen.
“We’re very excited to be working alongside the team at this incredible peace festival and look forward to making more announcements soon.”
Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Sarah Ecob added: “We promised to reach for the stars with our brilliant new partnership with Cuffe and Taylor and we are delighted that anotherhuge star, Paloma Faith will be joining us in 2024.
“With her soulful, jazz-influenced pop music and her stunning style we know she will be a massive hit with our audiences.”
Tickets go on general sale for Paloma Faith at 10am on Friday October 20 from llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Tickets for Manic Street Preachers and Suedego on general sale at 9am on Friday October 13 from llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
