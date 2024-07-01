Padeswood: Heidelberg launches consultation for UK’s first net zero cement facility

A Flintshire cement works is set to become the site of the UK’s first net zero cement facility, as Heidelberg Materials launches a consultation on its ambitious carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The consultation, running from 2 July to 12 August 2024, seeks public input on the proposed plans to install state-of-the-art CCS technology at Padeswood Cement Works.

The Padeswood CCS project aims to capture up to 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, significantly reducing the plant’s carbon footprint.

The project is expected to create 54 new full-time positions and up to 350 construction jobs, bolstering local employment while positioning the region at the forefront of net zero advancements.

Eliminating carbon emissions from cement production is crucial for the UK’s transition to net zero.

Heidelberg, the owner of the Padeswood Works, says:

“Cement is essential to the UK’s transition to net zero.”

“It is fundamental to the development of everything from new offshore wind farms, to nuclear power stations, to clean transport infrastructure, to schools, homes, and hospitals and the thousands of jobs that these projects will create.”

“To produce the cement that the UK needs, without emitting large amounts of carbon, our only option is to capture and store the emissions produced during its manufacture.”

“Our plans are a stepping-stone to decarbonising the construction industry and we are proud to bring forward a global exemplar project.”

A series of in-person events and webinars will be held to provide further information and gather feedback from the public. These events include:

-Buckley Cross Methodist Church, Buckley: Saturday 13 July, 10:00 – 13:00; Wednesday 17 July, 13:00 – 20:00

-Emmanuel Church, Penyffordd: Saturday 13 July, 14:00 – 17:00; Thursday 18 July, 10:00 – 17:00

-Online sessions: Tuesday 16 July, 12:30 – 13:30; Thursday 25 July, 18:00 – 19:00

The project is part of the larger HyNet North West initiative, the UK’s leading industrial decarbonisation effort, which will include a huge 60 km pipeline to transport CO₂ from industrial areas in the North West and North Wales through Deeside, and to store it in depleted gas reservoirs in Liverpool Bay.

As Heidelberg Materials approaches the submission of their planning application later this year, the consultation offers a valuable opportunity for the public to engage with the project team, ask questions, and provide feedback on the proposals.

For those interested in discussing the project further, the company invites emails to [email protected], calls to 0800 046 9642, or letters to FREEPOST PADESWOOD CCS.

Further details about the project and consultation materials can be accessed at padeswoodccs.co.uk.