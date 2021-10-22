Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Oct 2021

Over a 100 Flintshire residents and businesses sign open letter of support for Welsh Government freeze on Red Route road scheme

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than 100 Flintshire residents, businesses and local politicians have joined forces to sign an open letter of support for the Welsh Government’s decision put the ‘Red Route’ – a new road from the Flintshire Bridge to the A55 – on hold for a review.

In June, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters a freeze on new road building projects, whilst a review of highway schemes across Wales was carried out.

Ministers want to study the impact that road traffic has on climate change and all proposed schemes will be reviewed by an expert panel.

The move will impact the so called Deeside Red Route scheme, a new 12km two-lane dual carriageway linking the A55 at Northop with the A494 and A550 north of Deeside Parkway Junction via the Flintshire Bridge.

The red route would see traffic diverted from Aston Hill, where air pollution is high because of the number of lorries and cars.

An expert panel consisting of climate change and transport specialists from across the UK and led by Dr Lynn Sloman MBE, a transport consultant based in Wales will now carry out a review and a final report will be published next summer.

The letter of support was sent earlier this week to Lee Waters MS and was  organised by community group STAMP. 

Signatories include Llyr Gruffydd MS (Plaid Cymru) and local businesses, farmers and residents, who fear their lives, homes and livelihoods would be devastated by the building of the road. 

The Welsh Government has said that money saved by not building new roads will be used to improve existing infrastructure, helping to create new bus and cycle lanes that give people a meaningful alternative choice for travel.

But Mark Tami, MP for Alyn and Deeside slammed the decision to freeze the Red Route scheme, earlier this year he said: “The red route is clearly the only option which is going to reduce air pollution in Aston, Higher Shotton, Queensferry and Sealand.”

“This has to be the Welsh Government’s number one priority here.”

“The impact of these fumes being spewed out next to homes, shops and schools is awful. Children’s health must come first.”

“What the Welsh Government are promising is a long term solution, but the children along the Aston Hill can’t wait for the long term when they’re breathing dangerously polluted air now.”

“Building the red route doesn’t mean junking carbon cut targets at all, but it does mean taking action now to protect children’s health and I have yet to hear anyone argue convincingly that there is something more important than that.”

“The message from me is clear – I back the red route and the Welsh Government needs to turn around and make it happen, fast.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police: Witness appeal following livestock attack in Flintshire

News

Deeside based Iceland to give away food on last day of shelf life to online customers free

News

Tributes paid to outgoing Flintshire council chief executive who ‘helped raise standing’

News

Jobs fair set to take place in Queensferry in November

News

Waiting times “worst on record” as Welsh NHS continues to face increasing pressure

News

Oh no they haven’t….OH YES THEY HAVE…. Theatr Clwyd Panto Cast have arrived

News

Bagillt: Two bailed following incident on Tuesday which saw teenager receive stab wounds

News

Welsh Government give £1bn Metro plan update – £50m so far for North Wales is a ‘kick in the teeth’

News

Loss of care home residents who died of Covid was the “worst possible nightmare” says social care leader

News





Read 350,564 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn