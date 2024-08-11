Open days at St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester

St Mary’s ‘on the hill’ also known as St Mary’s ‘within the walls’ is a decommissioned church building, next to Chester Castle and the Crown Court. It is a vibrant community venue with a wide ranging and entertaining mix of arts and cultural events.

Two open days have been arranged on Friday 23 August (12 to 4pm) and Thursday 12 September, welcoming visitors to explore the building and ask questions.

Councillor Lisa Denson, Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Cabinet Member for A Fairer Future said: “Come and find out about the history, check out the stained glass and craft your own to take home.

“St Mary’s welcomes musical and theatrical performances, it’s a unique venue for both small and larger groups. Find out about events at St Mary’s, the team managing the building will be happy to discuss opportunities for events to be hosted and how to book the building.”

On Thursday 12 September St Mary’s will be open as part of Heritage Open Days. Drop in between 10am and 4pm to look around the building.

Visit the St Mary’s Creative Space website for details about other events during August: https://stmaryscreativespace. co.uk/whatson/ including Saxattax Saxophone Quartet, Comedians Club Chester, Sound Healing Ceremony, Andrew Combs with special guest Jude Brothers.

St Mary’s dates from the 14th and 15th centuries, but a previous church on the site was built by the Normans and served Chester castle. Built around 1443, the south chapel was originally owned by the Earl of Shrewsbury, and was damaged in 1645 during the civil war, collapsing in 1661 and being rebuilt in 1693. Later, to provide a clear line of fire during the Jacobite rebellion of 1745, the upper stage of the tower was demolished by Lord Cholmondeley. In 1861-62 the church was restored by James Harrison, and again by J.P. Seddon in 1890-92, when the north porch was rebuilt in memory of Randle Holme III. In 1930 the aisle roofs were rebuilt. The church was decommissioned in 1972.

St Mary’s Creative Space, St Mary’s Hill, Chester, CH1 2DW