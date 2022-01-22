Glider comes down on Moel Famau – Police say no injuries to occupants

North Wales Police has said they called to Moel Famau by the ambulance service at 12.32pm today to reports of a glider having come down.

“Officers are now assisting with recovery of the glider, no injuries were sustained by the occupants. Please continue to avoid the area.”

Routes towards Moel Famau are closed due to a large emergency service response to the incident.

The roads from the A494 (Mold to Ruthin road) towards Moel Famau are closed. The carparks at Moel Famau itself are also closed.

Police added, “Please avoid the area until further notice”

Flightradar24 website shows a number of gliders from Denbigh Gliding Club up over the area at the time of the incident.

One can be seen breaking away from the group, the flight appears to end at Moel Famau

A traffic report for the area states:

“A494 closed due to police incident between Tafarn Y Gelyn turn off (Tafarn-Y-Gelyn) and B5429 (Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd). Traffic is coping well. Affecting traffic between Ruthin and Mold.”