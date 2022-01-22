Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 22nd Jan 2022

Updated: Sat 22nd Jan

Glider comes down on Moel Famau – Police say no injuries to occupants

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police has said they called to Moel Famau by the ambulance service at 12.32pm today to reports of a glider having come down.

“Officers are now assisting with recovery of the glider, no injuries were sustained by the occupants. Please continue to avoid the area.”

Routes towards Moel Famau are closed due to a large emergency service response to the incident.

The roads from the A494 (Mold to Ruthin road) towards Moel Famau are closed. The carparks at Moel Famau itself are also closed.

Police added, “Please avoid the area until further notice”

Flightradar24 website shows a number of gliders from Denbigh Gliding Club up over the area at the time of the incident.

One can be seen breaking away from the group, the flight appears to end at Moel Famau

A traffic report for the area states:

“A494 closed due to police incident between Tafarn Y Gelyn turn off (Tafarn-Y-Gelyn) and B5429 (Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd). Traffic is coping well. Affecting traffic between Ruthin and Mold.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans for 13 holiday lodges on land at Northop Country Park

News

Plans submitted for ten log cabins at Flintshire holiday park

News

“Slurs” are “straightforward deflection tactic” say Conservatives as First Minister attacks PM Johnson

News

17 individuals identified by police after reports of anti-social behaviour in Holywell

News

Update on Mynydd Isa burglaries overnight

News

“Problem resolved” for Chester FC as spectator rules scrapped

News

Airbus Broughton: “World class workforce deserve a fair pay increase” say Unite Union

News

North Wales doctor helps woman give birth during flight to India

News

Removing ‘Plan B’ rules in England “just a headline to distract from Boris Johnson’s failings” says Mark Drakeford

News





Read 358,699 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn