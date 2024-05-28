Olympic Games: Flint High School cheers on Jade Jones for Paris 2024

On a recent visit to Flint High School, students and staff conveyed their best wishes to Jade Jones, double Gold Olympian and former student, for success at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Jade now lives in Croatia to train with her new coach and is fully focused on the upcoming Olympics where she hopes to achieve a third gold medal.

Already holding the title of the first British taekwondo Olympic gold medallist after winning on home ground at the London Games in 2012, Jade went on to achieve her second gold medal at Rio in 2016, but faced defeat in Tokyo four years later.

In recognition of her brilliant success at the London Games, the school painted their school gates gold and Jade has visited on several occasions over the years to talk to students and inspire the next generation in their chosen sport.

Following a photo opportunity outdoors, Jade chatted with a group of year 7 and year 8 students answering questions ranging from her training schedule now, and when she first started out, to her favourite subject and teacher when she was at Flint High.

Luke Betts, year 7, is in the National (Wales) Badminton Team and trains early mornings at the school with his dad who coaches him.

He said: “It has been a fantastic experience to meet and talk to Jade, and to find out more about how she got into the sport and how often she trains. I am so passionate about badminton and Jade is a real inspiration to me. It just proves that if you are determined to succeed and work hard, you can reach the top of your field.”

After the question and answer session, Daisy Brown, year 8, presented Jade with a stunning bouquet of flowers from the school with a ‘Good Luck’ message from all the students and staff.

Clare Millington, headteacher, said: ”It was great to have Jade visit our school, she truly is an inspiration to all our students and an amazing role model. We are so proud of her and her achievements and wish her the very best of luck at the Paris Olympic Games.”