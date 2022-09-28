Officers appeal for information following fail to stop collision in Chester

Police are appealing for information following a fail to stop collision in Chester.

At around 6.15pm on Monday 26 September officers were called to Hoole roundabout following reports of a collision involving a black Kia Picanto and a white Audi.

The driver of the Kia, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The white Audi failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has footage from around the area at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information can report it via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/police-forces/cheshire- constabulary/areas/cheshire/ about-us/about-us/provide- more-information-about-an- appeal/ quoting IML 1375564 or call 101.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously or call 0800 555 111.

