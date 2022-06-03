Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Jun 2022

Occupants run off after stolen Audi smashes into A494 barriers

There have been “significant delays” on the A494 heading away from Deeside after a stolen Audi crossed over the carriageway and smashed into barriers.

The blue Audi A6 was travelling along the Westbound carriageway on the Cheshire, Flintshire border when it crossed over the carriageway at Shotwick.

The car ended up hitting barriers on the Eastbound side causing massive damage to both the vehicle and the barriers.

The occupants of the stolen Audi ran from the scene, police have said.

One lane has been closed on the Eastbound A494 while emergency barrier repairs have taken place, traffic has now eased.

North West Motorway Police tweeted the picture above and said: “This Audi S6 crossed from the A494 North Wales Bound Carriageway, Shotwick onto the M56 bound carriageway causing significant barrier damage – the occupants ran off – turns out it was stolen so seized for examination.”

“This incident has caused significant delays all morning.”



