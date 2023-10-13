Nutrition students design recipe for success at national awards

Their passion for nutrition and dietetics and their vision to educate others about their subject has seen two dedicated University of Chester students scoop a national award.

Fiona Macintosh and Kaitlyn Black received Student of the Year title in this year's CN Awards for their outstanding achievements, exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to supporting their fellow students.

Nominated by Luke Davies, Nutrition and Dietetics Programme Leader at the University, Fiona and Kaitlyn have not only excelled in their studies but have also created opportunities to empower and assist their fellow students.

Since starting their course in September 2022, the pair put themselves forward to be the Secretary and President of a new Nutrition Society within Chester Students' Union, with a vision to help other students make the most out of their university experience.

Upon receiving their award, the pair said: "Being nominated for this award was such an exciting and surprise to both of us, and it was even more expected to find out that we won.

"We are both so flattered that all the hard work that we put into starting up and running the Nutrition Society alongside our studies was recognised.

"Our nomination outlined all of the activities that we had undertaken during the academic year, and upon seeing it in writing, we couldn't believe how much we managed to accomplish in such a short amount of time.

"Winning this award has been important to us in that it proves that hard work and dedication will be recognised and will hopefully inspire future cohorts to carry on running the Nutrition Society or start societies of their own."

Luke Davies added: "It is fantastic to see Kaitlyn and Fiona recognised in this way. They have brought like-minded individuals together to provide support during academic study, find interests and champion the role of nutrition in health.

"To see students take on responsibility for a role such as this at the beginning of their studies makes them stand out as role models and future leaders. We are very lucky to have such dedicated students at the University of Chester."

