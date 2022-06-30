North Wales Watchdog seeking views on user experiences of health services during menopause

The health services watchdog for North Wales – the North Wales Community Health Council (NWCHC) – wants to hear from people about their experiences of health services during menopause.

The NWCHC will be hosting a series of events across the region inviting patients, their carers and their families to talk about all aspects of Health Services in North Wales affecting people whilst going through the menopause.

Mr Geoff Ryall-Harvey, Chief Officer for NWCHC said “This is an opportunity for people to have their say.”

“We know that in the build up to (perimenopause) and during the menopause, many may need to access a whole range of different health services and their experiences might vary considerably.”

“It is vital that we are able to present the feedback we receive to those who make decisions and policies about health services in North Wales’’.

Mr Ryall-Harvey said: “We want to hear from as many as possible. Our events will be held across the region and will be structured around a number of aspects about health services such as compliments, concerns and complaints, care planning, care provision and communication.”

“We understand that in some instances, people might wish to share their experiences in a more confidential way and we will ensure that there is an opportunity for such discussions to take place privately.”

“We will be providing people with the opportunity to meet either in person, or remotely over video-conference if they so wish. Further events will be arranged in due course.’’

The events will scheduled are

Date Time Venue Monday, 04 July 09.00 – 13.00 Main Hall,

Penrhyn Hall,

Ffordd Gwynedd,

Bangor

LL57 1DT Thursday, 07 July 09.00 – 12.00 Main Hall

Gwelfor Community Centre,

Ffordd Tudur, Morawelon

Holyhead

LL65 2DH Wednesday, 20 July 13.00 – 15.00 Zoom meeting Monday, 26 September 09.00 – 13.00 Assembly Hall

Llandudno Town Hall

Lloyd Street, Llandudno LL30 2UP Tuesday, 27 September 10.00 – 12.00 Zoom meeting Monday, 03 October 09.00 – 13.00 Performance Space

Ty Pawb

Market Street, Wrexham LL13 8BB Wednesday,

12 October 09.00 – 13.00 Quay Building Fron Road,

Connah’s Quay, Flintshire CH5 4PJ Monday, 17 October 13.00 – 15.00 Zoom meeting Tuesday, 15 November 11.30 – 15.00 Denbigh Town Hall

Those wishing to attend will need to register in advance by contacting the North Wales Community Health Council on: 01248 679284 (there is an answerphone system in operation) or by e-mail yourvoice@wales.nhs.uk

You can also register your attendance by filling in an on-line registration f

orm by using the following link:

https://forms.office.com/r/6TKDWDiY6s