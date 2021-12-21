North Wales’ top doctor urges people to come forward for a booster jab ahead of a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s executive medical director Dr Nick Lyons has urged people to come forward for a booster jab ahead of a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases in January.

There has been a huge increase in the number of Covid vaccines given out across North Wales as the booster programme ramps up.

Last week BCUHB administered a record 66,000 jabs including 24,000 over the weekend alone.

In the next few days the vaccination programme will ramp up even further as BCUB aims to administer around 18,000 COVID-19 vaccines every day.

“Getting booster jabs into the arms of all eligible adults over the next 10 days is critical to protect each other and NHS services from the tidal wave of Omicron cases coming our way in January.” Dr Lyons has said.

“I urge people to book online or attend one of our designated drop in clinics as soon as they can this week – don’t leave it until after Christmas – we have staff ready to vaccinate you.”

“Getting your booster is the best Christmas present you can give yourself.”

“The sooner you come forward, the sooner you will build your immunity.”

“We will have significantly reduced capacity to deliver jabs during January – so its vital that you come forward as soon as possible.”

The health board has “reluctantly taken the very difficult decision” to postpone non-urgent operations, procedures and outpatient appointments and pause non-essential services to allow staff to be released to support the vaccination campaign.

“Many of our staff have voluntarily given up planned time off with their families over the festive period to ensure that we can meet this huge challenge.”

“We are pulling out all the stops to make booster jabs available. Please make getting your booster a priority and come forward as soon as you possibly can.” Dr Lyons said.

Online booking is the best way to secure your jab and reduce queuing

Tens of thousands more appointments will be released via the BCUHB online booking service in the coming days.

“It is critical that if you have a booked appointment in December you keep to it. Don’t contact us to rearrange as this slows down our efforts to protect others. You will be waiting until January for an alternative.” Said Dr Lyons.

‘Booking online helps guarantee that you will receive your jab and reduces the time you have to queue.”

“If you turn up at a clinic which isn’t a designated drop in and you haven’t booked an appointment online, you will face a lengthy queue and may be turned away.”

“We will only be able to offer you a jab if we are running ahead of schedule and have sufficient vaccine supply and staffing.” He added.

“Those who book ahead using the online booking service will always be prioritised in queues.”

Dr Lyons said: “We’re continuing to publicise designated drop in and ‘pop up’ mobile clinics online.”

“Depending on take up of appointments using our online booking service, we may open additional drop ins at specific sites.”

“Details of these may be communicated at short notice online.” He added.