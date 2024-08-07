North Wales Police officers complete 200-mile ride in memory of fallen colleagues

Officers and staff from North Wales Police have completed a 200-mile in memory of colleagues who have died in the line of duty.

They joined representatives from the four Welsh police forces to take part in this year’s Police Unity Tour.

The policing peloton – involving cyclists, motorcycle outriders and support teams – set off from Aberystwyth Police Station on Friday 26 July, and made their way to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire over the course of three days.

They arrived on Sunday where a special commemoration ceremony was held attended by officers and staff from police forces across the UK.

The teams were raising money for the Care of Police Survivors (COPS) charity, which provides support to injured officers and staff as well as to the families of loved ones who are left behind following the death of an on-duty serving police family member.

Each rider was issued a blue memorial bracelet inscribed with the name and information of a Police Officer who died in the line of duty, which was carried over to the finish line.

Through online donations and cake sales the team from North Wales Police have so far raised almost £4,000.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said it was a “real honour” to take part in the event.

“The Unity Tour is certainly an event which makes us proud to be part of the police family,” said Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman.

“Over 500 cyclists and support team members from across the UK took part in this year’s tour and it was quite a poignant moment seeing everyone arrive at the Arboretum.

“I want to thank everyone from this year’s North Wales Police contingent, and indeed the other three Welsh forces for playing their part in honouring the memory of all police officers and staff who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I’m especially proud of the North Wales team who cycled approximately 130 miles from Police Headquarters in Colwyn Bay down to Aberystwyth on the Thursday.

Chief Constable Blakeman added: “The Unity Tour is a poignant opportunity for all police officers, staff, volunteers as well as the wider public, to acknowledge the dangers and risks of modern-day policing and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives whilst protecting our communities.

“The work that COPS do is absolutely essential, and whilst nobody should ever have to use their services, the sad fact is that they are required.

“It is an absolute privilege to collectively ride in memory of our fallen colleagues, to show that we, as a police service, will never forget their sacrifice.”

North Wales Police Federation Communications and Case Officer Jayne Humphreys added: “The Police Unity Tour is an event which makes us proud to be part of the police family.

“The COPS service on the Sunday morning is always an emotional experience for the cyclists, support teams, families and their guests and gives everyone the chance to catch up.

“It was a real privilege to represent the North Wales Police Federation and support the riders, survivors and the charity.”

Those wishing to donate to the cause can continue to do so via justgiving.com