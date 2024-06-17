North Wales Police issue alert over fake job advert scam
Police have issued an alert following an increase in fraudsters creating fake job adverts online.
Scammers are using popular job sites such as Indeed to try and get people to send copies of official documents such as their driving licence or passport as part of the application process.
When the documents are shared, the company shuts down and ceases all communication.
Criminals then use the documents they’ve obtained to open bank accounts in the names of the individuals who applied.
North Wales Police have issued the following tips for people to protect themselves:
- If you are unsure about a job offer, research the company to see if they have a legitimate online presence. If they don’t, they are quite probably a fake company.
- Do not share any personal information or documents unless you can verify that the job offer is genuine.
- If you suspect a job advert to be fake, scroll down to the bottom of the job description and click the ‘report job’ button.
- Report to Action Fraud.
