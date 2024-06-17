Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Jun 2024

North Wales Police issue alert over fake job advert scam

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued an alert following an increase in fraudsters creating fake job adverts online.

Scammers are using popular job sites such as Indeed to try and get people to send copies of official documents such as their driving licence or passport as part of the application process.

When the documents are shared, the company shuts down and ceases all communication.

Criminals then use the documents they’ve obtained to open bank accounts in the names of the individuals who applied.

North Wales Police have issued the following tips for people to protect themselves:

  • If you are unsure about a job offer, research the company to see if they have a legitimate online presence. If they don’t, they are quite probably a fake company.
  • Do not share any personal information or documents unless you can verify that the job offer is genuine.
  • If you suspect a job advert to be fake, scroll down to the bottom of the job description and click the ‘report job’ button.
  • Report to Action Fraud.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Time Running Out to Register for General Election
  • Mold man banned from keeping animals after dog suffered blunt force trauma
  • Plans for 12-bed HMO in Buckley look set to get nod

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Time Running Out to Register for General Election

    News

    Mold man banned from keeping animals after dog suffered blunt force trauma

    News

    Plans for 12-bed HMO in Buckley look set to get nod

    News

    Plans Submitted for 22 New Homes Near Care Home in Flint

    News

    Asda’s busy Queensferry fuel station closed for nearly two weeks as manned checkouts are removed

    News

    Praise for Broughton Pupils’ ‘Visit Wales’ websites

    News

    Flint High School: Student-written Musical based on true LGBTQ+ story opens next month

    News

    North Wales tourism chiefs say soaring office costs are “galling” after campaign budget cuts

    News

    Final preparations underway for first-ever Chester Festival of Ideas

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn