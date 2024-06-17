North Wales Police issue alert over fake job advert scam

Police have issued an alert following an increase in fraudsters creating fake job adverts online.

Scammers are using popular job sites such as Indeed to try and get people to send copies of official documents such as their driving licence or passport as part of the application process.

When the documents are shared, the company shuts down and ceases all communication.

Criminals then use the documents they’ve obtained to open bank accounts in the names of the individuals who applied.

North Wales Police have issued the following tips for people to protect themselves: