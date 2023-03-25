Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th Mar 2023

North Wales and Cheshire Armed Police officers help vulnerable teenager who had 'intentions of jumping into river'

Officers from North Wales and Cheshire Armed Police Alliance’s unit took swift action on Friday night to address two separate incidents, demonstrating their commitment to public safety and well-being. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) team arrested a man who, its alleged assaulted his daughter while intoxicated. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While en route to the police station with the suspect, the ARV officers noticed a 16-year-old girl standing on a footpath overlooking a river, police have not disclosed the location. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Concerned for her safety, the officers stopped to speak with her. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It was discovered that the young girl had absconded from a hospital 20 miles away and had intentions of jumping into the river. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police promptly intervened, safely returning her to the hospital. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales and Cheshire Armed Police Alliance shared the incident on social media with the hashtags #Intervention, #WeCare, #PleaseTalk, and #NotJustGuns, highlighting their compassionate approach and dedication to public safety beyond their typical armed response duties. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers underscored that domestic violence, in any form, is never acceptable and that they are dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals and bringing offenders to justice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

