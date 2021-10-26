North Wales A&E departments facing ‘unprecedented demand’, says health board

Hospital A&E departments in North Wales are facing “unprecedented demand”, the region’s health board has said.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said all three of the area’s emergency departments at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Ysbyty Gwynedd are “extremely busy”.

As a result, NHS staff are having to prioritise the most seriously ill and injured patients.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or is injured but is not facing a medical emergency is asked to consider other options.

The health board’s website lists a number of other options, including visiting a pharmacy, self-care, calling the NHS 111 Wales service, booking an appointment with the urgent dental service or attending a minor injury unit.

