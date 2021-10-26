Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Oct 2021

Updated: Tue 26th Oct

North Wales A&E departments facing ‘unprecedented demand’, says health board

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hospital A&E departments in North Wales are facing “unprecedented demand”, the region’s health board has said.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said all three of the area’s emergency departments at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Ysbyty Gwynedd are “extremely busy”.

As a result, NHS staff are having to prioritise the most seriously ill and injured patients.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or is injured but is not facing a medical emergency is asked to consider other options.

The health board’s website lists a number of other options, including visiting a pharmacy, self-care, calling the NHS 111 Wales service, booking an appointment with the urgent dental service or attending a minor injury unit.

For further details of where you can go please visit the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website.

[Photo: File Image]

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government sets out plans to ensure number of EV charging points meet increasing demand

News

Over 320,000 booster vaccines in Wales amid fears rollout is going to slow

News

North Wales Conservative MPs defend controversial sewage vote after backlash

News

Coleg Cambria to welcome prospective students in person at series of open events

News

Flintshire pub could be demolished to make way for houses

News

Warning issued about fraud which has seen house buyers lose millions

News

Buckley: Appeal for witnesses following collision between car and pedestrian

News

Retrospective plans for Traveller site in Caergwrle backed for approval

News

Petrol hits new record high of 142.94p – the cheapest and most most expensive locally

News





Read 334,589 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn