Nominate a young person who volunteers in Flintshire for a prestigious award

Listen to this article

The hunt is underway for young people aged 14 to 25 who are deserving of an award recognising their outstanding contribution to volunteering in Flintshire.

If you are linked to a Third organisation/community project and would like to nominate a young person who has contributed to your work, please get in touch with Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC).

Claire Worrall, Volunteering Development Officer at FLVC, the organisation that champions voluntary and community action in Flintshire, said, “A nomination is a great way to show appreciation and to give thanks to a community-minded young person.”

“Our nomination form asks for a short paragraph explaining why the nominee deserves the award. We look forward to hearing about the excellent work that young people get involved in to support their local communities”

Nomination forms for the 2022 Tom Jones award can be downloaded here FLVC Tom Jones nomination form Eng 2022

Nominations close on Friday 19th August 2022.

All nominations will be recognised at FLVC’s AGM on 8th September 2022, where an overall winner will be announced.

The FLVC Tom Jones Award was introduced in 2018 in the name of our former Trustee who supported young people in his work.

For more information (on any aspect of volunteering/ community activity) please contact FLVC on info@flvc.org.uk or 01352 744000

[Photo: royalfreecharity.org]

Read Next