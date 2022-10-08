Saturday: No trains running in North Wales today due to rail strike

No trains will be running in North Wales today, Saturday, October 8 due to industrial action.

Unions are striking as part of a long-running series of disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.

RMT union members in 15 rail companies and Network Rail will strike.

They will be joined by members of the TSSA union, who staff station ticket offices and work in on-board trains.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action.

However, the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means it is unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on 8 October.

There will be a very limited service in South Wales as shown by the green and red lines on the map below

TfW has said: “Passengers with Anytime, Off-Peak or Advance tickets, also Ranger/Rover tickets, for a TOC on strike on 8 October are permitted to travel either on the day before the date on the ticket or up to 11 October 2022.”

“If you have a return ticket and cannot make your outward journey because of a strike, you’re permitted a refund on your ticket even if the latter is not affected by a strike. The same applies if the return journey is affected by a strike but the outward was not.”

“Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.”

