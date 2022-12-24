‘No more prepay meters this winter’ says campaigner MS Jack Sargeant

Anti-poverty campaigner and Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside Jack Sargeant, has written to the Secretary of State for Business and Energy Grant Schapps – calling for no more prepayment meters to be installed this winter.

Jack has also asked for the Minister to call in energy companies to instruct them that nobody should find themselves cut off this winter including prepay customers.

Jack said: “Prepay meters put vulnerable residents at risk, are installed against their will and there is simply no justification for them to continue to be installed in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and a cold winter.”

“The energy companies are frankly a law unto themselves and its time we stopped prioritising their profits and instead prioritise keeping the heating and lighting on in vulnerable households this winter. ”

“This could be a matter of life or death.”

“I want the UK Government to step up and recognise this is an emergency and act decisively to ban the new installation of these meters and to make sure nobody is cut off this winter.”

“This includes people with pre-payment meters who run out of credit.”

Jack’s letter:

Dear Grant, As you will be aware, prepay meters force some of the poorest residents in the UK to pay more for their energy, often leaving people cut off. It has also been a barrier to residents receiving government support with energy bills. One third of pre-payment customers have not received any support at all. Speaking to residents in my Alyn and Deeside constituency, I have heard of people topping up by just £1 due to a lack of funds and of the anxiety the constant threat of being cut off causes. You will be aware that energy companies continue to switch customers to these meters against their will and that it is almost impossible to switch back. The suggestion that the meters suit some customers is just not borne out by the evidence. These meters frankly only suit the energy companies’ attempts to squeeze those that have fallen into debt and are also often installed by landlords, removing the choice of cheaper energy for their tenants. I am sure you agree that this should not be our priority in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and cold winter. These companies are receiving billions in public money through a subsidy that is there to help people pay their excessively high bills. I write to you to ask for an urgent ban on the installation of new meters and for you to call in the energy companies to insist they find a way to stop pre-payment customers being cut off this winter. Thanks in advance for considering these proposals. Best wishes, Jack Sargeant MS/AS

