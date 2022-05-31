NHS Wales: Seven years to get waiting lists to pre-pandemic levels, say Audit Wales

It could take NHS Wales up to seven years or more to return waiting lists to pre-pandemic levels, the Auditor General for Wales has warned.

In February 2022, nearly 700,000 patients waiting for non-urgent treatment, double the number in February 2020.

Over half of the people currently waiting have yet to receive their first outpatient appointment which means that they may not know what they’re suffering from and their care cannot be effectively prioritised.

Whilst referrals for a first outpatient appointment had been rising for years, they fell dramatically at the start of the pandemic and have not completely returned to pre-pandemic numbers.

Audit Wales estimates that, compared to pre-pandemic numbers, there are 550,000 ‘potentially missing’ referrals that could find their way back into the system.

“If even half of the potentially missing referrals need treating, this will have a major effect on waiting list recovery and would increase the risk of harm from delays in patients accessing the care they need.” Auditor General, Adrian Crompton has said.

The Welsh Government made an extra £200 million available during 2021-22 to help tackle the waiting times backlog, however, NHS bodies could not use it all.

They bid for and were allocated £146 million, but £12.77 million was returned to the Welsh Government at the end of March 2022.

NHS bodies cited staff capacity, lack of physical space and limited private capacity to carry out planned care as barriers to spending the additional funding.

Audit Wales modelling shows it could take up to seven years or more to return waiting lists to pre-pandemic levels.

On 26th April, Welsh Government published its plan for transforming and modernising planned care and reducing waits in Wales.

The plan sets out waiting list recovery targets between 2022 and 2026.

The Welsh Government has also guaranteed an additional £185 million annual funding for four years up to the end of 2025-26 to support the delivery of its national plan – aimed at transforming and modernising planned care.

“ Additional Welsh Government funding is going to be essential to tackle the backlog, but this, on its own, will not solve the problem.”

“The NHS also needs to overcome some serious barriers, including the on-going impact of COVID on services, reducing the impact of emergency care on planned care service delivery and long-standing staff shortages and recruitment issues.”

The Audit Wales report makes five recommendations based on what the Welsh Government needs to do as it implements its national plan.

They include, working with health bodies to set appropriately ambitious delivery targets; Producing a clear funding strategy including long term capital investment; Developing a workforce plan to build and maintain planned care capacity; Implementing system leadership arrangements to drive through the plan; Ensuring its arrangements focus on managing clinical risks associated with long waits, supporting patients while they wait, and delivering care efficiently and effectively.

Audit Wales has published a waiting times data tool which sets out the different waiting times by health board, it shows 701,418 patients waiting across all Wales, 156,245 of those are in North Wales.

Auditor General, Adrian Crompton said today: “The COVID-19 pandemic will leave the NHS with many enduring legacies not least the significant impact it has had on waiting times for planned care.”

“Just as the NHS rose to the challenge of the pandemic, it will need to rise to the challenge of tackling a waiting list which has grown to huge proportions.”

“Concerted action is going to be needed on many different fronts, and some long-standing challenges will need to be overcome.”

“Additional money has been made available and it is imperative that it is used to best effect to ensure there are equitable and targeted approaches that meet the planned care needs of the people of Wales.”

Commenting, Welsh Conservative and Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said: “This report will not fill the people of Wales with the confidence they need that their taxes are delivering positive health outcomes and that they have a well-functioning health service.”

“No one blames the hard-working doctors and nurses but the poor lack of planning from the Labour Government that occupy their time prioritising more politicians in Cardiff Bay than resolving the cataclysmic state of NHS waiting lists and the increased cost-of-living.”

“It was a Labour health minister that said it would be foolish to have an NHS recovery plan before the end of the pandemic. This attitude has clearly been crucial in leading 1-in-5 people to be on an NHS waiting list, with 70,000 of them languishing in pain for over two years.

“Hopefully, this report is a wake-up call for the Labour Government to get a move on and show some leadership instead of leaving health boards to do all the heavy lifting. Labour need to get a grip on the NHS and stop breaking all the wrong records.”