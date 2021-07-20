New walk-in Covid testing centre to open in Holywell this week

A new walk-in testing centre will open in Holywell on Wednesday 21 July to make it easier for people in the area to get tested for COVID-19 closer to home.

The testing centre is located The Holway Community centre, Holywell, opening from 9.30am until 4.30pm, seven days a week.

An appointment is required and can be made by visiting the Welsh Government website or by phoning 119: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/book-a-covid-19-test/

Deeside Industrial Estate and Connah’s Quay, Civic Hall testing centres are open for PCR testing only from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Lateral Flow Device (self tests) kits are available for collection at the following Aura libraries and leisure centres.

Broughton Library (CH4 0QQ): Mon and Wed 9am-1pm and 2pm–5pm / Thurs 2pm–6pm / Fri 2pm – 5pm / Sat 9am – 1pm.

Buckley Library (CH7 2EF): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Connah’s Quay Library (CH5 4HA): Mon and Tues 9am-6pm / Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Saturday 9am-1pm.

Flint Library (CH6 5AP): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm

Holywell Library (CH8 7UZ): Mon, Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mold Library (CH7 1AP): Mon and Thurs 9am-6pm / Tues, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mobile Library Service – see here for dates and times of scheduled visits

Jade Jones Pavilion Flint (CH6 5ER): Sun 1pm-4pm.

These new collection points are in addition to:

Flintshire Connects offices: Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm

• Buckley (CH7 2EF)

• Connah’s Quay (CH5 4HA)

• Flint (CH6 5BD)

• Holywell (CH8 7TD)

• Mold (CH7 1AP)

The LFD tests can provide results in around 30 minutes.

Instructions on how to use the tests and record the results are included with the kits.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “If you are unable to collect testing kits in person, you can?order them for home delivery at https://gov.wales/get- rapid-lateral-flow-covid-19- tests-if-you-do-not-have- symptoms”

“Please do not use an LFD test if you are experiencing any of the main symptoms of COVID-19: a new continuous cough; a high temperature; loss of or change to sense of smell or taste. Self-isolate immediately (along with the rest of your household) and book a PCR test at https://www.gov.uk/get- coronavirus-test”

“You can also get a free PCR test if you have a wider range of flu like symptoms, without having to self-isolate while you are waiting for your result to come back. Find out more about these wider symptoms at https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid- 19/test-trace-protect/testing- broader-covid-19-symptoms/ wider-symptom-testing-faq/”

Free rapid COVID-19 tests are now available to collect at pharmacies, find out if a pharmacy near you is offering this service https://gov.wales/get-rapid- lateral-flow-covid-19-tests- if-you-do-not-have-symptoms