Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Jul 2021

New walk-in Covid testing centre to open in Holywell this week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new walk-in testing centre will open in Holywell on Wednesday 21 July to make it easier for people in the area to get tested for COVID-19 closer to home.

The testing centre is located The Holway Community centre, Holywell, opening from 9.30am until 4.30pm, seven days a week.

An appointment is required and can be made by visiting the Welsh Government website or by phoning 119: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/book-a-covid-19-test/

Deeside Industrial Estate and Connah’s Quay, Civic Hall testing centres are open for PCR testing only from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Lateral Flow Device (self tests) kits are available for collection at the following Aura libraries and leisure centres.

Broughton Library (CH4 0QQ): Mon and Wed 9am-1pm and 2pm–5pm / Thurs 2pm–6pm / Fri 2pm – 5pm / Sat 9am – 1pm.

Buckley Library (CH7 2EF): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Connah’s Quay Library (CH5 4HA): Mon and Tues 9am-6pm / Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Saturday 9am-1pm.

Flint Library (CH6 5AP): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm

Holywell Library (CH8 7UZ): Mon, Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mold Library (CH7 1AP): Mon and Thurs 9am-6pm / Tues, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mobile Library Service – see here for dates and times of scheduled visits

Jade Jones Pavilion Flint (CH6 5ER): Sun 1pm-4pm.

These new collection points are in addition to:

Flintshire Connects offices:  Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm

• Buckley (CH7 2EF)

• Connah’s Quay (CH5 4HA)

• Flint (CH6 5BD)

• Holywell (CH8 7TD)

• Mold (CH7 1AP)

The LFD tests can provide results in around 30 minutes.

Instructions on how to use the tests and record the results are included with the kits.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “If you are unable to collect testing kits in person, you can?order them for home delivery at https://gov.wales/get-rapid-lateral-flow-covid-19-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms”

“Please do not use an LFD test if you are experiencing any of the main symptoms of COVID-19: a new continuous cough; a high temperature; loss of or change to sense of smell or taste.  Self-isolate immediately (along with the rest of your household) and book a PCR test at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test”

“You can also get a free PCR test if you have a wider range of flu like symptoms, without having to self-isolate while you are waiting for your result to come back. Find out more about these wider symptoms at https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/test-trace-protect/testing-broader-covid-19-symptoms/wider-symptom-testing-faq/”

Free rapid COVID-19 tests are now available to collect at pharmacies, find out if a pharmacy near you is offering this service https://gov.wales/get-rapid-lateral-flow-covid-19-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Fans of steam can catch a glimpse of the Scots Guardsman thundering through Deeside this evening

News

Deeside based Anwyl boosts food bank charity with £53,710 donation

News

New video shows growth of Covid in Flintshire over the last two weeks as cases soar

News

Gypsy and Traveller site plans for Flintshire village recommended for approval despite concerns

News

Buckley: RSPCA officers don wetsuits to rescue stricken crow with wing caught in fishing line

News

Poundland chilled and frozen rollout will reach a landmark when Flint store becomes 200th to be converted

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner key role in using technology to fight crime

News

Hands, face, space remains at the Countess of Chester despite restrictions easing in England

News

Welsh Ambulance Service declares ‘Business Continuity Incident’ due to increased demand on services

News





Read 379,386 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn