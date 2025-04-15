New strategy for 25-mile Flintshire Coast Park revealed

Flintshire’s coastline is set for a major upgrade as the council launches a five-year plan to improve access, protect wildlife and boost local tourism.

Stretching from Saltney to Talacre, the coastline is already well loved by walkers, cyclists and birdwatchers, but the Council wants to go further, enhancing access, protecting wildlife, and creating a distinct coastal identity that supports wellbeing, tourism and sustainable business.

The newly approved plan includes dozens of actions, from upgrading footpaths to developing hubs in each community along the route, it also includes fresh ideas that may catch the public’s imagination.

Visitors could soon see QR code donation points popping up at key spots, allowing them to support the upkeep of the coast park with a quick scan.

Corporate sponsorship of improvement projects and local events is being considered too, alongside options to make better use of moorings and slipways to support future maintenance.

Nature is at the heart of the plan. Several sites, including Talacre and Bagillt, are earmarked for targeted conservation work, including protection of rare natterjack toad habitats and saltmarsh restoration.

Invasive species management, meadow planting, tree schemes and hedgerow repairs all feature prominently in efforts to boost biodiversity.

Flintshire’s coastal story will also be better told. An art and heritage trail linking all eight hubs is being developed, with new interpretation panels, local artwork and trails to celebrate everything from dockside industry to medieval pilgrims.

A virtual reality experience could bring to life stories of WWII Spitfires and wartime sand-dune dwellings near Talacre.

Accessibility is another key theme. The plan includes measures to widen paths, remove physical barriers, improve signage and add bike racks, benches and family-friendly cycle routes.

Partnerships with Flintshire Disability Forum and community groups are expected to help ensure these improvements meet the needs of all residents and visitors.

Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park, are identified as vital green infrastructure links.

There are also ideas to highlight Flint Castle as the central gateway to the coast, with a possible café, visitor centre and public toilets in future years.

Volunteer support will continue to play a major role, with the plan pledging to help local groups access funding, training and support to get involved in conservation, events and visitor engagement.

Meanwhile, new community events are being planned to help boost the profile of the park year-round, not just in peak season.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Cabinet member for Economy, Environment and Climate, said the park’s transformation would be a collective effort.

He said: “Our ambition is a Flintshire Coast Park for the benefit of all, celebrating the rich natural habitat of the Dee Estuary and Flintshire Coastline.

“The rich Dee Estuary landscape is precious with sensitive habitats, home to a wealth of species. It is important that the natural environment is celebrated, enhanced and protected for future generations.

“Our first 5-year management plan offers a fantastic wealth of possibilities to utilise our skills to bring our ambition to fruition.”

To view the full plan or get involved, click here.