New report calls for urgent investment in care home nursing in Wales

In a bid to better care for the elderly, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales has implored the Welsh government to invest significantly in nursing within care homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The request accompanies the release of a report titled “Caring for older people: The essential role of the care home nurse,” which was published today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report, developed in collaboration with registered nurses working in care homes, outlines strategies to address the hurdles in providing safe and effective care in care homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It aims to amplify the role of care home nurses and offer solutions to pertinent policy challenges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report sheds light on the research and feedback from RCN Wales members to consider the challenges around nursing in care homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Around two-thirds of RCN members in Wales work within the community, with many serving in care homes. These care home nurses provide highly skilled care and often eliminate the need for individuals to receive care in a hospital environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RCN Wales Director, Helen Whyley, expressed deep concern about the current state of residential care in Wales, highlighting the high number of registered nurse vacancies and declining trend of qualified nursing staff in social care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She emphasised the urgency of the Welsh government’s intervention, saying: “The Welsh government urgently needs to invest in care home nurses if it wants to deliver its strategy of care closer to home and to ensure that care home residents can receive the safe and effective care they need and deserve.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, the report was applauded by Care Home Education Facilitator and RCN member, Sarah Kingdom-Mill, who highlighted the essential roles of care home nurses, referring to them as “committed, skilled professionals.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a part of the initiative, a short film has been released to celebrate and inform about the critical role of registered nurses in care homes. Available online, the film is anticipated to aid different stakeholder organisations with recruitment, commissioning, and decision-making processes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This report serves as an urgent call to action for the Welsh government to not only recognise the importance of care home nurses but also invest and support them adequately in their roles. With these measures in place, it’s hoped that the care home residents will receive the safe and effective care they need and deserve. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

