New Rainbow Clinic offers extra support to parents who have had a loss

Parents-to-be who have had a late miscarriage, stillbirth or early neonatal death in a previous pregnancy can now access extra support at two new Rainbow Clinics.

The clinics at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Ysbyty Gwynedd aims to reduce the anxiety experienced by bereaved parents when embarking on their ‘Rainbow Pregnancy’ after a previous loss.

Wrexham Maelor’s Rainbow Clinic is led by Dr Ruth Roberts, Consultant Obstetrician, and Lucy Dobbins, Bereavement Specialist Midwife.

Lucy said: “Nothing can change the heart-breaking experience of losing a baby, but as a team we recognise that providing parents with a safe environment in which they will receive increased antenatal checks, continuity of care, consistent advice from one health care professional and open access to maternity services, we can help to reduce the anxiety and improve their overall mental wellbeing throughout this pregnancy.”

“When parents go on to have another child after a loss, it is a highly stressful time and they’re full of anxiety, so a consistent high level of care and that extra specialised support can reduce their anxiety levels and improve their overall health and wellbeing.”

Parents can be referred to the clinic by their community midwife, or anyone in the area who has had a stillbirth, a miscarriage in their second trimester or an early neonatal death in a previous pregnancy can contact the clinic directly.

Sarah Griffiths, Bereavement Specialist Midwife for Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “We offer easy access to the Rainbow Clinics, so parents don’t have to wait to see their community midwife by their set appointment, if they feel anxious or concerned about any element, or just need some reassurance they can contact the clinic to come in for an antenatal check and a scan. ”

“We want to reassure families who are anxious for valid reasons, and this is so important that we acknowledge it’s not just the physical health that matters during pregnancy, it’s also mental and emotional wellbeing as well. We’re here to support them through that, so when they do give birth again, they will be prepared and know they will receive extra support.”

All three acute hospitals in North Wales are also marking Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9th-15th) with various displays and stands to raise awareness, as well as lighting up Wrexham Maelor Hospital in pink and blue in support of anyone who has been touched by pregnancy and baby loss.

Ysbyty Glan Clwyd will also be opening a Rainbow Clinic next year.

The Wrexham Maelor Rainbow Clinic can be contacted directly via the Antenatal clinic number 03000 847474, and Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Rainbow Clinic can be contacted via 07799342093 or 01248 363521.

