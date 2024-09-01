New project aims to boost ‘digital capability’ across north Wales

A new project has promised to boost the digital capability across north Wales.

It follows the approval of the business justification case for the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) project by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

LPWAN provides low power wireless connectivity over long distances, enabling a wide range of devices and sensors to be connected cost effectively.

It aims to deliver infrastructure improvements which will strengthen wireless technology and its application across the region.

The project has been described as a “key component of the broader Connected Campuses project” under the Growth Deal’s Digital Connectivity Programme.

The initiative will focus on expanding current coverage of a type of LPWAN technology, Long Range Wide Area Networks (LoRaWAN), to support public services through greater use of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Access to the network will also enable businesses to explore opportunities for innovation, using a wide range of sensors and devices.

The expansion of coverage aligns with the Welsh Government’s Digital Strategy for Wales by supporting innovation using IoT and wireless network technologies.

By 2027, the project aims to extend accessible connectivity across the six counties on North Wales.

Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham County Borough Council and Lead Member for Digital Connectivity on the North Wales Economic Ambition Board, said: “The Connected Campuses project, aims to develop the region into a digital innovation hub.

“The approval of the business justification case for LPWAN is an important part of this.

“I’d like to thank the dedicated officers who have made such efficient progress to date, ensuring that the project also sets the stage for further economic and technological advancements.

“The initiative is designed to ensure we can exploit the latest digital technologies and encourage businesses to trial innovative applications and explore new opportunities.

“The benefits of LPWAN have already been demonstrated through the SMART Gwynedd a Môn project which uses data to inform decisions around high street regeneration.

“Councils such as Wrexham have also been investigating the potential for the technology, with clear scope to support service delivery and our ambitions for Smart Towns and Cities.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Being better connected is vital for all of us.

“It’s good to see the Growth Deal supporting this project which will help the region to build on its existing strengths to become a digital innovation hub, including work already done in Conwy, Gwynedd and Wrexham with LoRaWAN technology.”

It is anticipated that the LPWAN investment will support job creation throughout its delivery, by 2032 and enable improvements in service delivery for public and private sector users.