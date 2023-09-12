New National Park proposal in North East Wales enters public consultation

People are being invited to voice their opinions on a new proposed National Park in North East Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has announced a series of online and in-person engagement events spanning October and November 2023.

The events are designed to allow the public to comment on an initial Area of Search map for the potential park.

Welsh Government has commissioned NRW, acting as Wales' official Designating Authority, to assess the feasibility of creating a new National Park, focusing on the renowned Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The decision on this new National Park will be reached within the present Senedd term, which spans 2021 to 2026.

Ash Pearce, the Project Manager leading the venture, emphasised the importance of public input: "At this stage the map simply defines the area to focus our assessment work. We're keen to understand all stakeholders' perspectives. I encourage anyone with an interest in the project to attend one of our events and share feedback by completing our questionnaire."

Engagement events range from in-person drop-ins at locations such as Canolfan Ceiriog and Loggerheads Country Park to online sessions. Whether attending in-person or virtually, attendees will receive the same information.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Designated Landscapes, a classification encompassing National Parks and AONBs, currently cover a substantial 25% of Wales.

These are territories recognised for their inherent natural beauty and, for National Parks, the recreation opportunities they offer. If approved, this would mark the creation of Wales' fourth National Park and the first since 1957.

NRW, acting as the Welsh Government's statutory adviser on landscape and natural beauty, will use evidence-based processes allowing engagement with statutory consultees, the public, and other stakeholders.

Their focus will be consistent with the Welsh legislative and policy framework, prioritising the Sustainable Management of Natural Resources (SMNR) principles and emphasising nature recovery alongside climate adaptation and mitigation.

Upon concluding the consultation, all feedback and possible boundary adjustments will be weighed.

The outcome will then inform a recommendation submitted to the Welsh Government.

If evidence supports the statutory criteria related to natural beauty and recreational opportunities, a Designation Order will be proposed.

The final decision rests with the Welsh Government Ministers, who will determine whether to confirm, adjust, or deny the Designation Order. If greenlit, Wales will welcome a new National Park into its fold.

