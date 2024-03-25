New Mold KFC seeks to extend opening hours

A new KFC restaurant which opened in Mold towards the end of last year is looking to extend its opening hours.

The fast food chain opened on the site of the former Checkpoint car service centre on Chester Road in mid-December 2023.

The move resulted in the creation of 32 new jobs after permission was granted for the scheme a year earlier.

The launch came just a month after a new Greggs store was opened next door.

When planning permission was originally granted for the KFC restaurant, it was subject to a condition for the branch to open from 8am until 10pm, seven days a week.

The company is now looking to extend its opening hours until midnight after highlighting the popularity of the restaurant.

In a statement submitted as part of a planning application to Flintshire Council, the firm said: “After the KFC store opened following approval of the planning application, demand has been high both through on-site sit-in restaurant/takeaway sales and also on home delivery.

“On the above approval, the opening hours stated in the conditions are 8am to 10pm (7 days a week).

“Due to demand being high, we propose to extend these opening hours from 8am to midnight, seven days a week.

“We do not feel that extending the opening hours as proposed will have a negative impact on the surrounding neighbouring properties as the closing hours will now be the same as Mold Rugby Club’s clubhouse adjacent to the unit, the McDonald’s unit and the Tesco Superstore down the road.

“It is also noted that the Tesco filling station just off the roundabout is open 24 hours.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

photo: KFC