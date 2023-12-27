New housing development proposed for Buckley
An outline planning application has been submitted for the construction of five new homes in Buckley.
The proposed site, located on land adjacent to Muirfield Road in the town, is currently unoccupied, featuring a mix of hardstanding, vegetative areas, and an entrance.
The planning application illustrates that the five dwellings will consist of a combination of detached and terraced houses.
The land falls within Flood Zone one, indicating low risk for both surface water flooding and flooding from rivers and seas.
“This implies a very slim chance of flooding occurring on this site,” according to documents submitted to Flintshire Council by planning agent Fisher German LLP.
The document further states: “Upon entering the development, there will be one detached dwelling near the entrance, followed by three terraced houses, and another detached dwelling to the north of the site.”
“There will also be considerable space for a turning head, as well as ample garden space for each house.”
“The planning application is preliminary, so design changes are possible at the detailed planning stage.”
Included in these plans, four properties feature three double bedrooms, and one property includes two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, “providing substantial space for family homes.”
The existing access point is sufficiently wide for vehicles to enter and exit the development simultaneously.
“There is abundant parking on site, with two parking spaces for each property,” the planning document confirms.
Each dwelling will have its own private garden, “ensuring no overlooking issues with adjacent houses or existing developments.”
A drainage strategy is part of this planning application, following preliminary investigations in response to Flintshire Council’s pre-application feedback.
The council initially voiced concerns due to the development’s location within Natural Resources Wales’ catchment area.
Primary concerns involved potential phosphate increases on site, potentially causing environmental harm.
To address these issues, drainage specialists conducted a comprehensive investigation.
This was to understand the project’s impact on the existing water system and respond to the council’s environmental concerns.
In the assessment process, Welsh Water was consulted. Their feedback indicated that the development’s water would be treated at Buckley Wastewater Treatment Works, equipped to handle such discharges.
Welsh Water’s response implies that the development is unlikely to cause major issues in treating domestic discharges from the site.
Another focus of the investigation was the current water system’s capacity to accommodate the development.
The results showed adequate capacity to support the new housing project.
The proposed development’s design takes into account existing infrastructure, such as two water pipes crossing the site.
To protect these pipes, a 4-meter easement on each side is included in the plans.
Although the current proposal is in its early stages, with potential for design modifications later, this is outlined in the documents.
A consultation period for the application is underway via the Flintshire Council planning website.
A consultation period for the application is underway via the Flintshire Council planning website.

The council is expected to deliver a decision on the plans by early February.
