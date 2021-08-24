New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Wednesday
A new testing centre will open on Wednesday (August 25) in Flint to give residents access to Covid-19 tests closer to home.
The walk-in and drive-through testing centre will open at Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights.
People in Flint are being urged to continue the following guidance due to a spike in Covid cases.
An appointment will be required and can be made by visiting the Welsh Government website or by phoning 119: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/book-a-covid-19-test/
Another 85 Covid positive cases have been reported in Flintshire today.
Figures from Public Health Wales show the case rate over a rolling seven day period (per 100,000 population) is now 325, more than 70% higher than the beginning of August.
Testing and self isloation
If you have any coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change of taste or smell), you should self-isolate at home and get a test. You should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.
Self-isolation means that you do not leave the house. You should self-isolate straight away if you have symptoms and until you receive the results of a COVID-19 PCR test.
Those who are no longer required to self-isolate will also receive advice and guidance from TTP contact tracers about how to protect themselves as follows:
- Try to minimise contact with others and avoid crowded settings, particularly indoor settings
- Consider using lateral flow tests on a daily/ more regular basis for the time you would otherwise have been self-isolating
- DO NOT visit vulnerable people such as those in care homes or hospitals.
- Work from home if you are not already doing so
- Inform your employer that you are a contact of case of COVID-19.
- Pay extra attention to thorough and regular hand washing and wearing a face covering
- If you work in the Health and Social Care sector your employer may ask you to take additional tests as a precaution or temporarily ask you to undertake an alternative role as outlined in the COVID-19 contacts: guidance for health and social care staff
If you develop COVID-19 symptoms at any point, no matter how mild, regardless of your age or vaccine status, you should immediately self-isolate and arrange a COVID-19 PCR test.
If you are over the age of 18, and have not received a full course of COVID-19 vaccination in the UK, you should self-isolate for 10 days if:
- you develop COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild (and you should book a test)
- you live with someone who has developed COVID-19 symptoms and they are awaiting the outcome of a PCR test
- you live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
- you have been contacted by the TTP service and told to self isolate because someone you have had close contact with has tested positive for COVID-19
