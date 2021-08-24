Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Aug 2021

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Wednesday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new testing centre will open on Wednesday (August 25) in Flint to give residents access to Covid-19 tests closer to home.

The walk-in and drive-through testing centre will open at Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights.

People in Flint are being urged to continue the following guidance due to a spike in Covid cases.

An appointment will be required and can be made by visiting the Welsh Government website or by phoning 119: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/book-a-covid-19-test/

Another 85 Covid positive cases have been reported in Flintshire today.

Figures from Public Health Wales show the case rate over a rolling seven day period (per 100,000 population) is now 325, more than 70% higher than the beginning of August.

Testing and self isloation 

If you have any coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change of taste or smell), you should self-isolate at home and get a test. You should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

Self-isolation means that you do not leave the house. You should self-isolate straight away if you have symptoms and until you receive the results of a COVID-19 PCR test.

As of 7 August 2021, adults who have been fully vaccinated and received the vaccine in the UK and those under the age of 18 will no longer have to self-isolate if they are identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
You will be asked to take PCR tests on Day 2 from your last contact with the positive case (or as soon as possible) and on Day 8.  It is important that you take these tests even if you feel well, you may have COVID-19 even if you do not have symptoms.

Those who are no longer required to self-isolate will also receive advice and guidance from TTP contact tracers about how to protect themselves as follows:

  • Try to minimise contact with others and avoid crowded settings, particularly indoor settings
  • Consider using lateral flow tests on a daily/ more regular basis for the time you would otherwise have been self-isolating
  • DO NOT visit vulnerable people such as those in care homes or hospitals.
  • Work from home if you are not already doing so
  • Inform your employer that you are a contact of case of COVID-19.
  • Pay extra attention to thorough and regular hand washing and wearing a face covering
  • If you work in the Health and Social Care sector your employer may ask you to take additional tests as a precaution or temporarily ask you to undertake an alternative role as outlined in the COVID-19 contacts: guidance for health and social care staff

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms at any point, no matter how mild, regardless of your age or vaccine status, you should immediately self-isolate and arrange a COVID-19 PCR test.

If you are over the age of 18, and have not received a full course of COVID-19 vaccination in the UK, you should self-isolate for 10 days if:

  • you develop COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild (and you should book a test)
  • you live with someone who has developed COVID-19 symptoms and they are awaiting the outcome of a PCR test
  • you live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
  • you have been contacted by the TTP service and told to self isolate because someone you have had close contact with has tested positive for COVID-19

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Airbus Broughton: US airline Delta orders 30 additional A321neo aircraft

News

North Wales Police ‘experiencing technical issues’ with the 101 service

News

Deeside college jobs boost as demand rises for admin workers

News

Welsh shopworkers speak out about violence, threats and abuse faced during the pandemic

News

Extra 100 Police Community Support Officers for Wales to helptackle crime and support communities.

News

Shotton autistic teen left with cuts and bruises after being punched, kicked and has phone smashed

News

Flintshire care home opens doors after £8.4 million expansion and redeveloped

News

Blooming Great Donation For Flintshire Charity Daffodils

News

MD of Deeside based Iceland calls for restaurants to ‘sack the sachet’

News





Read 347,194 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn