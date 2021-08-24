New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Wednesday

A new testing centre will open on Wednesday (August 25) in Flint to give residents access to Covid-19 tests closer to home.

The walk-in and drive-through testing centre will open at Chapel Street Car Park, Castle Heights.

People in Flint are being urged to continue the following guidance due to a spike in Covid cases.

An appointment will be required and can be made by visiting the Welsh Government website or by phoning 119: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/book-a-covid-19-test/

Another 85 Covid positive cases have been reported in Flintshire today.

Figures from Public Health Wales show the case rate over a rolling seven day period (per 100,000 population) is now 325, more than 70% higher than the beginning of August.

Testing and self isloation

If you have any coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change of taste or smell), you should self-isolate at home and get a test. You should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Self-isolation means that you do not leave the house. You should self-isolate straight away if you have symptoms and until you receive the results of a COVID-19 PCR test.