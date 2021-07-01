New Chief Fire Officer “delighted to be back in North Wales”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has today welcomed its new Chief Fire Officer who has officially assumed her leading role.

Dawn Docx takes over the helm from retiring Chief Fire Officer Simon Smith.

She returns to North Wales after three years as Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, having previously joined North Wales Fire and Rescue Service as Assistant Chief Fire Officer in 2006 before being promoted to the role of Deputy in 2009.

She said: “I am delighted to be back in North Wales and am immensely proud to take over the reins as Chief Fire Officer.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting with staff, many of whom I already know, and to the opportunity of linking up with crews who work around the clock to keep residents safe.

“Of course it has been a challenging period for everyone since the start of the pandemic but I am fortunate to be leading a fire and rescue service which has really stepped up to the challenge of meeting the needs of communities in North Wales during the most exceptional of times.

“I am also proud to be the first woman to take on this role in North Wales and am committed to championing an inclusive and progressive fire and rescue service.

“I feel privileged to be taking on a fantastic organisation, full of dedicated people who are proud of the part they play in keeping people safe.

“I look forward to the next chapter for our fire and rescue service and am exceptionally pleased to be starting on that journey today.”

Mr Smith said: “The Service has been a huge part of my life and it has been my absolute privilege to have served as its Chief Fire Officer for the past 20 years.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank staff and residents for their continued support and dedication in helping to safeguard our communities. I wish Dawn every success in her new role and the very best to the Service and its staff for the future.”

Cllr Peter Lewis, Chair of North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority said: “I am delighted to welcome Dawn back to North Wales – she has extensive experience and brings with her strong leadership and a wealth of knowledge following her time at Greater Manchester.

“There will be challenges ahead as we move into a post Covid world, and we are confident Dawn will address those challenges and maintain the high standards for which North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is renowned.

“I would like to thank Simon for his dedicated service for navigating the Service through recent challenging times. We wish him well in his retirement.”