New breakfast club at Countess of Chester transforming stroke patients’ recovery experience

A breakfast club initiative at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is changing the way stroke patients recover and giving them a fun reason to get out of bed every morning.

The recently launched club on the stroke unit at Ellesmere Port Hospital has become a lifeline for those patients who have suffered a stroke and are often in hospital for extended periods of time, providing them with a renewed sense of purpose, community and a vital boost to their rehabilitation.

The club – part of a wider push to increase patient activity at the Trust – invites patients on the stroke unit to gather each morning to prepare and share a meal together, giving them the opportunity to complete everyday tasks they might otherwise miss during their recovery.

Simple tasks like pouring a cup of tea can require significant effort and renewed confidence for those recovering from a stroke, which is why engaging in these every day activities in a supportive environment can help them not only work on their recovery but also gain the skills and confidence they need to ease their transition back home.

Since it started, the club has quickly become a cherished part of the daily routine for patients, helping their recovery and giving them renewed motivation.

John Powell, who has been on the ward at Ellesmere Port Hospital for four weeks, said the club has given him a reason to get out of bed and meet more people.

“It was daunting the first time but now I really enjoy it,” he said. “It gets me out in the morning and the brilliant therapists are taskmasters in making you get your own breakfast – in a nice way!

“I have progressed massively since being here – the club has given me so much independence. The people I share a ward with are brilliant and we all have a real laugh together,” he explained.

Nikki McKimmie, Therapy assistant, who runs the breakfast club along with Sadie Eardley, added: “Long stays in hospital can cause the muscles to weaken and patients to lose touch with the routine and muscle memory involved in getting on with their daily lives.

“That’s why we started the breakfast club for patients on the stroke unit, who often need help retraining their muscles to do every day tasks like pouring milk or holding a bowl.”

“The response has been incredible and we’re so pleased to see how much it’s boosted patients’ physical and mental wellbeing. It’s rewarding to know this programme is making a real difference, not only during their hospital stay but also to prepare them for life back at home,” she added.