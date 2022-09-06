Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Sep 2022

New automated parking payment system being installed at Moel Famau car park

A new Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) parking payment system is being installed at Coed Moel Famau (lower car park) this month.

The ANPR system reads a vehicle’s number plate at the entrance barrier meaning drivers do not need to buy a ticket on arrival.

The system will charge for the length of time a car is parked up.

Charges will be £2 for 3 hours, 40p for every additional 30 minutes, £5 maximum charge per day, there is no overnight parking.

Drivers pay when leaving the car park at the exit barrier by card or contactless – there will be no cash option.

Drivers can enter the vehicle’s registration number at the pay station in the car park and pay by card or contactless.

The exit barrier will then lift automatically as they drive out.

If people drop someone off, “you have 20 minutes from the time you enter the car park to the time you get to the exit barrier before you’ll be charged.” Natural Resources Wales has said.

Until the new system is in operation, the parking charge in the Coed Moel Famau (lower) car park is £2 per day.

Drivers need to pay the charge with the correct cash at the barrier on arrival.

