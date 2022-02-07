New 50p marking The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee enters circulation today

A 50p coin celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is being released into circulation via Post Offices across the UK from today, Monday 7 February.

The special 50p coin features a commemorative Platinum Jubilee design on the ‘tails’ side of the coin and will be circulated following the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne in 1952.

The collaboration with UK Post Offices ensures that members of the public will get the chance to receive the special 50p coin in their change at branches nationwide from Today.

It is the first time that a Royal event has been celebrated on a 50p, Britain’s most collectable coin, and the unique design has been personally approved by The Queen.

Designed by artists Osborne Ross, the coin features the number 70 with the Royal Cypher and the dates of Her Majesty’s reign framed inside the zero.

On the opposite side is the fifth definitive portrait of The Queen, by Jody Clark, which appears on all circulating UK coin.

The Royal Mint’s Director of UK Currency Mark Loveridge said: “Coins tell the story of our nation and we are delighted to be working with the Post Office to mark this special Royal occasion. By issuing the Platinum Jubilee coin into circulation it ensures that this significant moment in history can be cherished for generations to come.

“This special 50 pence features an elegant and bold number 70 in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year, and we expect it to become one of the nation’s most collectable coins.”

“We are delighted that 1.3 million coins baring this unique design will be accessible at Post Offices across the UK.”

The maximum coin mintage is set at 5,000,070 coins – in a special nod to 70 years on the throne.

Nick Read, Chief Executive at the Post Office, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year and that our 11,500 Post Offices across the whole of the United Kingdom will exclusively start the circulation of this special 50p coin from Monday 7th February.”

“Postmasters are at the heart of their local communities and have been throughout our 360-year history.”

“I have no doubt that this will be a real honour and privilege for Postmasters and their teams.”

Members of the public can find details of their local Post Office by visiting its website. There will be limited supplies of this coin entering circulation.