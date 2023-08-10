New 50p coins celebrating King Charles’s coronation enter circulation today
The Royal Mint has released a 50p coin to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation.
From today, Thursday, August 10, these specially designed coins will be rolled out in circulation, allowing people to “find a piece of history” in their change.
The Post Office and UK bank branches will receive five million of these coins, which celebrate Charles’ coronation that took place earlier this year.
The coins are the second 50p pieces to bear Charles’s official coin portrait and feature a design by Royal Mint coin designer Natasha Jenkins.
The reverse design of the new 50p, created by Ms Jenkins, prominently features Westminster Abbey, with the King’s official cypher at the centre, representing his crowning at the Abbey.
The obverse side of the coin features the King’s official coin portrait, designed by sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved by the King.
Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, expressed her delight at the new coin, stating, “This is a special moment for the nation, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change. We anticipate the coronation 50p coins will be highly sought after among coin collectors and members of the public keen to own a piece of British history.”
Earlier this year, the Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin range marking the coronation, attracting collectors from 89 countries. The new 50p coins will feature the King’s uncrowned portrait, differing from the commemorative coronation coins unveiled earlier.
UK coins bearing the effigy of the late Queen will remain legal tender and in active circulation. Historically, coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs have co-circulated, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal environmental impact and cost.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News