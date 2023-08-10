Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Aug 2023

New 50p coins celebrating King Charles’s coronation enter circulation today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Royal Mint has released a 50p coin to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From today, Thursday, August 10, these specially designed coins will be rolled out in circulation, allowing people to “find a piece of history” in their change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Post Office and UK bank branches will receive five million of these coins, which celebrate Charles’ coronation that took place earlier this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The coins are the second 50p pieces to bear Charles’s official coin portrait and feature a design by Royal Mint coin designer Natasha Jenkins. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The reverse design of the new 50p, created by Ms Jenkins, prominently features Westminster Abbey, with the King’s official cypher at the centre, representing his crowning at the Abbey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The obverse side of the coin features the King’s official coin portrait, designed by sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved by the King. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, expressed her delight at the new coin, stating, “This is a special moment for the nation, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change. We anticipate the coronation 50p coins will be highly sought after among coin collectors and members of the public keen to own a piece of British history.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Earlier this year, the Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin range marking the coronation, attracting collectors from 89 countries. The new 50p coins will feature the King’s uncrowned portrait, differing from the commemorative coronation coins unveiled earlier. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

UK coins bearing the effigy of the late Queen will remain legal tender and in active circulation. Historically, coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs have co-circulated, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal environmental impact and cost. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Witness appeal following collision involving cyclist and lorry on busy Flint main road
  • Police and fire service to carry out joint-investigation following house blaze in Connah’s Quay
  • Grants available to support Welsh language community projects

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Witness appeal following collision involving cyclist and lorry on busy Flint main road

    News

    Police and fire service to carry out joint-investigation following house blaze in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Grants available to support Welsh language community projects

    News

    Connah’s Quay High Street back open following house fire overnight

    News

    Petition launched in Holywell calling for star-studded mural celebrating Sir Jonathan Pryce and Gaz Top

    News

    Drakeford sounds alarm: £900M Welsh budget crisis – worst since devolution

    News

    North Wales operating theatre teams performs first ‘hot stone’ laser surgery

    News

    Electoral Commission cyber attack leaks data of all UK voters since 2014

    News

    Complaints to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales hit new record level

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn