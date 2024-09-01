Music at Theatr Clwyd this Autumn

The upcoming music lineup at Theatr Clwyd this Autumn offers a diverse range of performances that cater to various musical tastes, making it a must-visit destination for music enthusiasts.

Acoustic Tones (4 Sep) – This event promises a unique, eco-friendly experience with emerging artists performing acoustic music powered by bicycle-generated electricity. Featured artists include Thom Morecroft, known for his charming melodies; ME and Deboe, celebrated for their electrifying harmonies; and Golden Fable, admired for their haunting vocals and rich musical textures.

Primary School Assembly Bangers Live! (12-13 Sep) – Step back into the nostalgia of the 1990s with James Partridge, reliving classic primary school assembly songs. This interactive show invites audiences to sing along and enjoy humorous reflections on childhood.

Meinir Gwilym (21 Sep) – Experience the soul-touching music of Meinir Gwilym, whose singer-songwriter style transcends traditional genres. Her latest acclaimed release, “Caneuon Tyn yr Hendy,” continues to attract a diverse and dedicated fan base.

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood (5 Oct) – Celebrate the legendary Victoria Wood with Paulus The Cabaret Geek and Michael Roulston. This tribute features her most beloved songs and offers a night filled with nostalgia and laughter.

Tip Top’s Musical Theatre Open Mic Night (27 Sep) – Hosted by Tip Top Productions, this event showcases local talent in musical theatre. Participants are encouraged to share their passion and perform their favourite theatrical pieces.

