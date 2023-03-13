Mums go free at Chester Zoo this mothers day weekend

Calling all mums, step-mums, grans, and nans! This Mother’s Day weekend, celebrate the arrival of a baby boom of rare and endangered species at Chester Zoo with a special offer of free entry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All mums can enjoy a day out connecting with nature, exploring the zoo, and learning about its remarkable conservation efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

No need for pre-booking, just turn up on 18th or 19th March, the offer is valid when accompanied by a paying adult/child, or with valid membership. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Catch a glimpse of the newest members of the Chester Zoo family from critically endangered twin chimpanzees to an endangered baby Bornean orangutan and the arrival of a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Zoo is a charity committed to preventing extinction and providing education to visitors about the importance of conservation efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It is the most visited zoo in the UK, with 128 acres of zoological gardens, Chester Zoo houses over 20,000 extraordinary animals and sees two million visitors every year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 1000 staff work tirelessly to care for the zoo’s animals, run conservation projects, and offer visitors an inspiring day out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

