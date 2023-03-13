Mums go free at Chester Zoo this mothers day weekend
Calling all mums, step-mums, grans, and nans! This Mother’s Day weekend, celebrate the arrival of a baby boom of rare and endangered species at Chester Zoo with a special offer of free entry.
All mums can enjoy a day out connecting with nature, exploring the zoo, and learning about its remarkable conservation efforts.
No need for pre-booking, just turn up on 18th or 19th March, the offer is valid when accompanied by a paying adult/child, or with valid membership.
Catch a glimpse of the newest members of the Chester Zoo family from critically endangered twin chimpanzees to an endangered baby Bornean orangutan and the arrival of a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros.
Chester Zoo is a charity committed to preventing extinction and providing education to visitors about the importance of conservation efforts.
It is the most visited zoo in the UK, with 128 acres of zoological gardens, Chester Zoo houses over 20,000 extraordinary animals and sees two million visitors every year.
Over 1000 staff work tirelessly to care for the zoo’s animals, run conservation projects, and offer visitors an inspiring day out.
