MS backs RSPCA call urging 'considerate approach' to so 'fireworks season'

As the so-called 'firework season' approaches, pet owners are bracing for the challenges it can bring.

An MS has backed a call by the RSPCA Cymru urging people to take a "considerate approach" to celebrating the upcoming fireworks season.

Llyr Gruffydd, who represents North Wales in the Senedd, has spoken of the need to "keep animals safe and ensure their wellbeing" ahead of Halloween, Bonfire Night, Diwali and New Years' celebrations that will take place over the coming weeks and months.

From dogs and cats to horses and small animals, many animals find fireworks terrifying.

Last year, a staggering 11,785 responses were recorded detailing the trauma animals experienced due to fireworks.

Pets can be left frozen in fear, while in extreme cases, some may bolt or rear up, causing potential injury.

Especially for new pet owners, fireworks season can be daunting, raising concerns about how best to comfort their anxious pets.

The good news? 69% of UK adults are already taking proactive measures to calm their animals during this period, with several tips available to ensure a stress-free season for our four-legged friends.

Planning Ahead for Dogs: One effective strategy is to prepare a 'doggy safe haven' – a quiet space where the dog feels secure. Owners are advised to make this space inviting with toys and familiar items, training the dog to associate the haven with positive experiences. Over time, dogs can learn to retreat to this safe zone during firework noises.

Classic FM's Pet Classics: For many pet owners, music has proven to be a soothing remedy. In fact, the collaboration between Classic FM and Pet Classics is providing a solace for animals, with 69% of UK pet owners opting to play relaxing music to calm their pets.

Advice for Cats and Small Animals: Cats should have hiding places around the home and shouldn't be forced out of their comfort zones. It's also crucial to microchip cats to ensure they can be located if they flee in fear. Small animals, meanwhile, should have their cages soundproofed and partly covered. If possible, they should be brought indoors during firework displays.

Protecting Horses: Horses are equally vulnerable during the firework season. Owners are urged to check for nearby firework displays, liaise with organisers, and seek guidance from the British Horse Society.

Addressing Firework Phobia: It's important to note that firework phobia is a treatable condition, and animals don't have to suffer annually. Vets can provide advice and, in some cases, might refer owners to a clinical animal behaviourist.

Llyr Gruffydd MS said: "With the end of October fast approaching, we will see celebrations featuring fireworks taking place across Wales over the coming weeks and months.

"Celebrations such as Halloween, Bonfire Night, Diwali and New Years' are important opportunities for fun, enjoyment and to come together with family, friends and our local communities.

"While of course, many of us will be looking forward to these events, we should also remember that fireworks can be very frightening for many animals, such as pets, wildlife, horses and livestock, as well as some people.

"That's why I am supporting the RSPCA's call as they encourage a considerate approach towards this year's festivities.

"Wales is a nation of animal lovers. I would like to see an approach that makes sure we keep animals safe and ensure their wellbeing.

"This includes owners ensuring that they make the necessary arrangements for their animals such as keeping them indoors, creating safe spaces for them and staying with them, if needs be.

"It is also helpful for animal owners to be able to plan ahead, and therefore displays, both public and private, advertised or shared with neighbours in advance

"It would make preparations easier for everyone for fireworks to be used on the day of the relevant celebration only.

"To avoid harming wildlife such as hedgehogs all bonfires should be thoroughly checked before lighting them.

"After the fireworks have been used they should be disposed of in a safe and responsible manner."

To find out more, please visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/general/fireworks

