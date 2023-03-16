MP batting for a Hawarden cricket club’s mammoth fundraising bid

An MP has come out to bat for a local cricket club’s mammoth fundraising bid. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami is supporting Hawarden Park Cricket Club in their efforts to raise a staggering £120,000 towards the cost of a new pavilion, and is urging local businesses to go all out to help. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The club is already a major community hub, with more than 100 children training there on a Friday night, with parents staying to help and to socialise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local primary schools hold their sports days on the ground, and the club’s English Cricket Board All Stars and Dynamos initiatives for children are always oversubscribed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are four senior teams – including the only hard ball cricket women’s team in North Wales – and four junior teams from under 9 to under 15. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last season Hawarden Park under 15s won all four of the titles available to them in Wales, which has never been done before, and ended up Welsh champions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The scale of the club’s current provision and its ambition to grow is at odds with its current, inadequate, set up. It operates from unsuitable portable buildings with one ladies’ and two men’s toilets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This is why the club needs a pavilion, and has been working for years to raise sufficient funds. Plans for a wooden pavilion with a huge community space have been approved and the club hopes to begin building in September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The club has raised £52,000 already with events including an evening with John Barnes, a walking challenge where club members took laps around the ground and exceeded the distance from Hawarden to Lords cricket ground and back, and a race night. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nevertheless, the club still needs to raise in the region of £120,000 and needs community backing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The club has achieved so much since it moved to Moor Lane, and is providing fantastic sporting and social opportunities for the community,” said Mark Tami. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The pavilion will provide the club with the set up it needs to keep providing that, and to grow and develop. I’d urge any local businesses who can help to get in touch with officials.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chairman Craig Wilson said: “We’ve put our all into fundraising and will keep on going. We’d be grateful to hear from local businesses and trades people who can help with labour, materials or any other donations including prizes and sponsorship.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To help the club please email Craig Wilson at craigwilson2019@outlook.com. Anyone who wishes to donate to the Pavilion appeal can give here: www.localgiving.org/charity/hawarden-park-cricket-club ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

